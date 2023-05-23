Service Desk Agent – Western Cape Cape Town

May 23, 2023

Multi-national company is looking for a Service Desk Agent
Purpose of role is to provide first-line support service to all Retail stores, , Wynberg, DC, and to administer the day-to-day operations of the Service Desk.
Duties:

  • Service desk support (hardware and software)
  • – Support ticket management (requests and incidents via email):
  • – Telephonic support
  • Service desk support – Monitoring
  • – Check the accuracy of data transfers within the ERP system
  • – Pro-active job monitoring to ensure:
  • – scheduler is running
  • – integration and transfer jobs are running according to scheduled times
  • – Veracity and completeness of sales data that is replicated from stores to the Head Office
  • – Timeous and appropriate resolution and or escalation of any issues
  • Restore systems connectivity after offline incidents
  • – Timeous resolution and or co-ordination of resolution via tier 2 support, or 3rd party service providers, as appropriate
  • – Strict adherence to turnaround times
  • – Clear feedback and communication to impacted store(s)

Qualifications and experience:

  • A minimum educational standard of Grade 12
  • A relevant IT Certification
  • At least two years’ IT Service Desk experience in a customer focussed retail environment
  • Must be willing to work shifts and be available to provide after-hours support (Standby)

Competencies:

  • Tier 1 hardware and software skills
  • Windows 10 and 11
  • Good knowledge of MS Office applications (Word, Excel, and Outlook)
  • Basic knowledge of MS Azure collaboration tools (O365, MS Teams, One-Drive)
  • Retail POS (preferably LS Retail)
  • Basic ERP (preferably Navision Dynamics 365)

Desired Skills:

  • ERP System
  • IT Support
  • Retail IT Support
  • LS Retail
  • Tier1 hardware and Software skill

