Are you an experienced Systems Administrator looking for a new opportunity to showcase your skills and make a significant impact? We have an exciting position available for a talented individual to join our dynamic team as a Systems Administrator based in Cape Town for a 12 month contract. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and possess a strong technical background, this role is perfect for you.
Company Overview:
Our client is a leading consulting company dedicated to delivering exceptional services to their clients. They value innovation, efficiency, and a strong commitment to excellence. As a Systems Administrator, you will play a vital role in ensuring the smooth operation of their IT infrastructure, supporting our internal teams and maintaining the highest standards of performance and security.
Responsibilities:
As a Systems Administrator, you will be responsible for a range of key duties, including:
- Configuring hardware, peripherals, services, settings, directories, storage, etc., in accordance with standards and project/operational requirements.
- Conducting daily system monitoring, ensuring the integrity and availability of hardware, server resources, systems, and key processes.
- Reviewing system and application logs, verifying completion of scheduled jobs, such as backups, and proactively identifying and addressing any issues.
- Performing regular security monitoring to identify and respond to possible intrusions.
- Installing new servers and rebuilding existing ones, following established installation and configuration procedures.
- Researching and recommending innovative, automated approaches to streamline system administration tasks and leverage company resources effectively.
- Assisting in the coordination and communication with impacted business units in the event of hardware or software failures, ensuring prompt resolution.
- Applying OS patches and upgrades, upgrading administrative tools and utilities, and configuring/add new services as required.
- Providing periodic performance reporting to support capacity planning and conducting ongoing performance tuning and resource optimization.
- Maintaining data center environmental conditions and monitoring equipment.
- Configuring CPU, memory, and disk partitions as necessary.
- Installing and maintaining firewall access rules and policies.
- Monitoring communication links for optimal performance.
- Documenting procedures and technical implementations for reference and knowledge sharing.
- Applying Change Control policies to ensure system stability and security.
- Participating in ICT Audits and providing input based on your expertise.
- Promoting ICT security awareness throughout the organization.
Requirements:
To be considered for this role, you should meet the following requirements:
- Proven experience as a Systems Administrator, Network Administrator, or similar role.
- Minimum of 7 years of technical support experience.
- Strong knowledge of SQL databases, networks (LAN & WAN), and patch management.
- Familiarity with VOIP and associated Voice solutions.
- Understanding of system security, intrusion detection systems, and data backup/recovery.
- Solid grasp of computer security, including firewalls and intrusion detection systems.
- Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms.
- 3-4 years of experience as a server administrator.
- Experience in the healthcare insurance, financial, or administration industry is highly desirable.
- Knowledge of relevant legislative environments related to the industry would be advantageous.
Education and Certifications:
- Grade 12 or equivalent educational qualification.
- Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Diploma or Degree) in a related field.
- MCP, MCSE certifications.
- VMWare experience and certification would be advantageous.
- Veeam experience and certification would be advantageous.
Additional Requirements:
The following additional requirements would be considered advantageous:
- A+ certification.
- N+ certification.
- MCSA certification.
- SQL Administration experience.
- ITIL Foundations certification.
- Cybersecurity certifications or relevant experience.
- 3-4 years of Server Administration experience.
Why Join Us:
- Opportunity to work with a leading company.
- Collaborative and supportive work environment.
- Room for career growth and development
Desired Skills:
- Systems administration
- Sever Administration
- Patch Management
- IT Security
- VMWae
- Network
- SQL