Are you an experienced Systems Administrator looking for a new opportunity to showcase your skills and make a significant impact? We have an exciting position available for a talented individual to join our dynamic team as a Systems Administrator based in Cape Town for a 12 month contract. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and possess a strong technical background, this role is perfect for you.

Company Overview:

Our client is a leading consulting company dedicated to delivering exceptional services to their clients. They value innovation, efficiency, and a strong commitment to excellence. As a Systems Administrator, you will play a vital role in ensuring the smooth operation of their IT infrastructure, supporting our internal teams and maintaining the highest standards of performance and security.

Responsibilities:

As a Systems Administrator, you will be responsible for a range of key duties, including:

Configuring hardware, peripherals, services, settings, directories, storage, etc., in accordance with standards and project/operational requirements.

Conducting daily system monitoring, ensuring the integrity and availability of hardware, server resources, systems, and key processes.

Reviewing system and application logs, verifying completion of scheduled jobs, such as backups, and proactively identifying and addressing any issues.

Performing regular security monitoring to identify and respond to possible intrusions.

Installing new servers and rebuilding existing ones, following established installation and configuration procedures.

Researching and recommending innovative, automated approaches to streamline system administration tasks and leverage company resources effectively.

Assisting in the coordination and communication with impacted business units in the event of hardware or software failures, ensuring prompt resolution.

Applying OS patches and upgrades, upgrading administrative tools and utilities, and configuring/add new services as required.

Providing periodic performance reporting to support capacity planning and conducting ongoing performance tuning and resource optimization.

Maintaining data center environmental conditions and monitoring equipment.

Configuring CPU, memory, and disk partitions as necessary.

Installing and maintaining firewall access rules and policies.

Monitoring communication links for optimal performance.

Documenting procedures and technical implementations for reference and knowledge sharing.

Applying Change Control policies to ensure system stability and security.

Participating in ICT Audits and providing input based on your expertise.

Promoting ICT security awareness throughout the organization.

Requirements:

To be considered for this role, you should meet the following requirements:

Proven experience as a Systems Administrator, Network Administrator, or similar role.

Minimum of 7 years of technical support experience.

Strong knowledge of SQL databases, networks (LAN & WAN), and patch management.

Familiarity with VOIP and associated Voice solutions.

Understanding of system security, intrusion detection systems, and data backup/recovery.

Solid grasp of computer security, including firewalls and intrusion detection systems.

Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms.

3-4 years of experience as a server administrator.

Experience in the healthcare insurance, financial, or administration industry is highly desirable.

Knowledge of relevant legislative environments related to the industry would be advantageous.

Education and Certifications:

Grade 12 or equivalent educational qualification.

Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Diploma or Degree) in a related field.

MCP, MCSE certifications.

VMWare experience and certification would be advantageous.

Veeam experience and certification would be advantageous.

Additional Requirements:

The following additional requirements would be considered advantageous:

A+ certification.

N+ certification.

MCSA certification.

SQL Administration experience.

ITIL Foundations certification.

Cybersecurity certifications or relevant experience.

3-4 years of Server Administration experience.

Why Join Us:

Opportunity to work with a leading company.

Collaborative and supportive work environment.

Room for career growth and development

Please send us your application at [Email Address Removed]

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you do not hear from us within 5 days. We also wish you luck in your career search.

Desired Skills:

Systems administration

Sever Administration

Patch Management

IT Security

VMWae

Network

SQL

