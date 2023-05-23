Systems Administrator – Western Cape Oakdale

May 23, 2023

Are you an experienced Systems Administrator looking for a new opportunity to showcase your skills and make a significant impact? We have an exciting position available for a talented individual to join our dynamic team as a Systems Administrator based in Cape Town for a 12 month contract. If you thrive in a fast-paced environment and possess a strong technical background, this role is perfect for you.
Company Overview:
Our client is a leading consulting company dedicated to delivering exceptional services to their clients. They value innovation, efficiency, and a strong commitment to excellence. As a Systems Administrator, you will play a vital role in ensuring the smooth operation of their IT infrastructure, supporting our internal teams and maintaining the highest standards of performance and security.
Responsibilities:
As a Systems Administrator, you will be responsible for a range of key duties, including:

  • Configuring hardware, peripherals, services, settings, directories, storage, etc., in accordance with standards and project/operational requirements.
  • Conducting daily system monitoring, ensuring the integrity and availability of hardware, server resources, systems, and key processes.
  • Reviewing system and application logs, verifying completion of scheduled jobs, such as backups, and proactively identifying and addressing any issues.
  • Performing regular security monitoring to identify and respond to possible intrusions.
  • Installing new servers and rebuilding existing ones, following established installation and configuration procedures.
  • Researching and recommending innovative, automated approaches to streamline system administration tasks and leverage company resources effectively.
  • Assisting in the coordination and communication with impacted business units in the event of hardware or software failures, ensuring prompt resolution.
  • Applying OS patches and upgrades, upgrading administrative tools and utilities, and configuring/add new services as required.
  • Providing periodic performance reporting to support capacity planning and conducting ongoing performance tuning and resource optimization.
  • Maintaining data center environmental conditions and monitoring equipment.
  • Configuring CPU, memory, and disk partitions as necessary.
  • Installing and maintaining firewall access rules and policies.
  • Monitoring communication links for optimal performance.
  • Documenting procedures and technical implementations for reference and knowledge sharing.
  • Applying Change Control policies to ensure system stability and security.
  • Participating in ICT Audits and providing input based on your expertise.
  • Promoting ICT security awareness throughout the organization.

Requirements:
To be considered for this role, you should meet the following requirements:

  • Proven experience as a Systems Administrator, Network Administrator, or similar role.
  • Minimum of 7 years of technical support experience.
  • Strong knowledge of SQL databases, networks (LAN & WAN), and patch management.
  • Familiarity with VOIP and associated Voice solutions.
  • Understanding of system security, intrusion detection systems, and data backup/recovery.
  • Solid grasp of computer security, including firewalls and intrusion detection systems.
  • Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms.
  • 3-4 years of experience as a server administrator.
  • Experience in the healthcare insurance, financial, or administration industry is highly desirable.
  • Knowledge of relevant legislative environments related to the industry would be advantageous.

Education and Certifications:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent educational qualification.
  • Relevant Tertiary Qualification (Diploma or Degree) in a related field.
  • MCP, MCSE certifications.
  • VMWare experience and certification would be advantageous.
  • Veeam experience and certification would be advantageous.

Additional Requirements:
The following additional requirements would be considered advantageous:

  • A+ certification.
  • N+ certification.
  • MCSA certification.
  • SQL Administration experience.
  • ITIL Foundations certification.
  • Cybersecurity certifications or relevant experience.
  • 3-4 years of Server Administration experience.

Why Join Us:

  • Opportunity to work with a leading company.
  • Collaborative and supportive work environment.
  • Room for career growth and development

Please send us your application at [Email Address Removed]
Please consider your application unsuccessful if you do not hear from us within 5 days. We also wish you luck in your career search.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems administration
  • Sever Administration
  • Patch Management
  • IT Security
  • VMWae
  • Network
  • SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position