Systems Analyst

Our client, an International Mining Company, has a contract vacancy for a Systems Analyst. It will be remote work with the odd visit to the Northern Cape.

The Company requires the services of the Systems Analyst to assist the team within the Technical and Sustainability and Reliability Department with a couple of Technical date projects related to Engineering systems that focused on database integration and BI reporting.

We do have PowerBI developers, but this person must be able to assist in creating the technical designs with the team and manage it with the project teams.

The focus will be on the Technical projects related to Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS), and experience in this field would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

Data Integration

Bi Reporting

Laboratory Information management systems

