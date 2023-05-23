Systems Engineer at Sabenza IT

Are you a Senior AWS Systems Engineer looking for your next venture?

Are you looking to work on the best and newest AWS Cloud Service offerings?

This role is for you.

The largest retailer in the southern hemisphere is looking for a Cloud Systems Engineer to work with the Team and support them in rolling out new AWS systems as well as maintaining, upgrading, replacing and improving the long-term performance of the existing systems.

The ideal candidate would be responsible for:

Implementation, administration, optimisation and maintenance on the AWS platform

Troubleshoot AWS outages and performance issues

Analysing and implementing of cost saving solutions, security remediation tools and monitoring

Interact with other teams to implement systems and solutions following the AWS Well-Architected Framework and AWS best practices

Scripting and automation

To implement and assist with Disaster recovery management, procedures & documentation

Network configuration, subnetting, routing (intra / inter account and VPN)

Qualifications:

Grade 12

Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer

Industry Certification: AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate

Experience Required:

Extensive experience with core AWS Services including but not limited to:

EC2,

VPC,

S3,

RDS,

CloudTrail, Cloudfront, Cloudwatch WAF,

EFS,

SQS,

SNS,

Lambda, IAM, Athena, Glacier,

KMS,

Organizations,

API Gateway,

Trusted Advisor,

Guard Duty,

Config,

Systems Manager,

Route 53,

Certificate Manager

Experience with other AWS Services including:

Athena,

EMR,

Service Catalog,

Control Tower,

EKS, ECS,

Cognito,

Resource Access Manager,

Directory Service

Experience with AWS DevOps

Extensive experience with Microsoft Windows Server

Extensive experience with core Microsoft Windows roles and features

Experience with Linux

Extensive experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain

Experience with Microsoft Active Directory Federation Services

Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting

Understanding of the concepts of “cloud”

Understanding of AWS Well Architected Framework

Understanding of AWS Shared Responsibility Model

Understanding of Microsoft Windows Server fundamentals and concepts

Understanding of Microsoft Active Directory and its components (DNS, DHCP, Group Policy etc) fundamentals and concepts

Understanding of virtualisation technologies fundamentals and concepts

Understanding of network and storage principles

Understanding of Linux fundamentals and concepts

In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server architecture design and implementation

Strong knowledge in AWS Solutions Architecture and implementation

Knowledge in AWS DevOps including pipelines, etc.

Scripting experience, specifically with CloudFormation and JSON scripting

Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols, firewall, basic routing, load-balancing technologies and firewalls.

If this role speaks to you, Apply now for further information!

Desired Skills:

msce

infrastructure engineer

aws

architect associate

ec2

devops

linux

AD

Active Directory

cloudformation

json

server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position