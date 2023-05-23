Systems Engineer at Sabenza IT

Are you a Senior AWS Systems Engineer looking for your next venture?
Are you looking to work on the best and newest AWS Cloud Service offerings?
This role is for you.
The largest retailer in the southern hemisphere is looking for a Cloud Systems Engineer to work with the Team and support them in rolling out new AWS systems as well as maintaining, upgrading, replacing and improving the long-term performance of the existing systems.
The ideal candidate would be responsible for:
- Implementation, administration, optimisation and maintenance on the AWS platform
- Troubleshoot AWS outages and performance issues
- Analysing and implementing of cost saving solutions, security remediation tools and monitoring
- Interact with other teams to implement systems and solutions following the AWS Well-Architected Framework and AWS best practices
- Scripting and automation
- To implement and assist with Disaster recovery management, procedures & documentation
- Network configuration, subnetting, routing (intra / inter account and VPN)
Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer
- Industry Certification: AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate
Experience Required:
Extensive experience with core AWS Services including but not limited to:
- EC2,
- VPC,
- S3,
- RDS,
- CloudTrail, Cloudfront, Cloudwatch WAF,
- EFS,
- SQS,
- SNS,
- Lambda, IAM, Athena, Glacier,
- KMS,
- Organizations,
- API Gateway,
- Trusted Advisor,
- Guard Duty,
- Config,
- Systems Manager,
- Route 53,
- Certificate Manager
Experience with other AWS Services including:
- Athena,
- EMR,
- Service Catalog,
- Control Tower,
- EKS, ECS,
- Cognito,
- Resource Access Manager,
- Directory Service
- Experience with AWS DevOps
- Extensive experience with Microsoft Windows Server
- Extensive experience with core Microsoft Windows roles and features
- Experience with Linux
- Extensive experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain
- Experience with Microsoft Active Directory Federation Services
- Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting
- Understanding of the concepts of “cloud”
- Understanding of AWS Well Architected Framework
- Understanding of AWS Shared Responsibility Model
- Understanding of Microsoft Windows Server fundamentals and concepts
- Understanding of Microsoft Active Directory and its components (DNS, DHCP, Group Policy etc) fundamentals and concepts
- Understanding of virtualisation technologies fundamentals and concepts
- Understanding of network and storage principles
- Understanding of Linux fundamentals and concepts
- In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server architecture design and implementation
- Strong knowledge in AWS Solutions Architecture and implementation
- Knowledge in AWS DevOps including pipelines, etc.
- Scripting experience, specifically with CloudFormation and JSON scripting
- Strong knowledge of TCP/IP, DHCP, DNS protocols, firewall, basic routing, load-balancing technologies and firewalls.
If this role speaks to you, Apply now for further information!
Desired Skills:
- msce
- infrastructure engineer
- aws
- architect associate
- ec2
- devops
- linux
- AD
- Active Directory
- cloudformation
- json
- server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years