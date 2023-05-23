Technical Data Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

As Technical Data Business Analyst, you must be adept at problem solving and be able to respond to changing priorities and rapidly evolving requirements that may have a direct impact on services to users. You will also be supporting your team to deliver ongoing operational and business initiative outcomes. You will have focus in data engineering space, covering various data platforms and data warehouses.

The key focus areas of this role are:

Partner, liaise and develop meaningful and lasting relationships with internal and external stakeholders across business (Agency Partners, Pricing, Account Management, Finance, IT and Software Vendors) and respond to questions and concerns from managers and executives.

Conduct workshops and meetings with Subject Matter Experts within the business, including Finance, Actuarial, Data and Analytics and Technology teams, to elicit and review requirements and documentation in a collaborative way.

Align the various stakeholders’ differing interests to ensure that solution deliverables meet business needs as well as the squad’s interest and priorities.

Define and validate current as-is and to-be processes and provide recommendations for process/system improvements in consultation with stakeholders.

Identify data needs and translate business requirements into solution design, in partnership with process owners, architects and developers.

Develop and manage internal documentation, and formally initiate and deliver requirements where required for new data feeds, data remediations and enhancements.

Evaluate, examine, and communicate business and technical requirements on a continuing basis, and maintain systems/data processes.

Triage and undertake root-cause analysis of support incidents and issues.

Facilitate the data acquisition and maintenance process, from requirements and data mapping to testing, reporting and support of existing and new data feeds or enhancements.

Plan, monitor and perform data activities as agreed with stakeholders, including monthly data loads, and data reconciliation.

Provide support on testing of data feeds, including collation of data/test results to a range of stakeholders to obtain sign-off for deployment.

Identify, analyse, and resolve data quality issues, including monthly data remediation (Type B fixing).

Provide support for ongoing service requests from stakeholders, including ad-hoc report generation and data extracts to verify data quality and to support data reconciliation.

Develop good understanding of Hollard’s data, data feeds and source systems.

Proactive in providing feedback on potential changes/improvements.

Support product owner and team to plan & deliver product feature roadmaps in alignment to enterprise Agile delivery practices.

Skill and experience

5+ years of experience as a Technical Data Business Analyst, preferably within an insurance or financial services operation and within an IT role.

Extensive experience in requirements gathering, business/data analysis, testing and documentation.

Solid experience analysing and interpreting data and providing recommendations.

Solid understanding of financial requirements, e.g., general ledger.

Good experience in translating business needs into actionable product backlog items (user stories)and documentation meaningful to both business stakeholders and developers.

Advanced SQL and MS Excel with good working knowledge of Data Warehousing.

Familiarity with data structures (XML, JSON) is highly desirable.

Good exposure in delivery using modern work tracking toolset (e.g., Azure Boards, Jira, etc) is highly desirable.

Exposure to automated release pipeline toolset (e.g., Azure Repo/Pipeline, Jenkins, etc) is highly desirable.

Exposure to enterprise data principles and big data platforms in Azure and tools such as SQL, Azure (ADF/Databricks) is highly desirable.

Industry / business knowledge of the Australian Insurance market (preferably with experience of General Insurance) is highly desirable.

Abilities

Strong analytical skills with an attention to detail, advanced problem-solving skills.

Strong stakeholder management and customer-focused relationship skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, and the ability to articulate, advocate and influence decisions across multiple levels within organisation and bring people on the journey.

Ability to facilitate workshops.

Ability to communicate complex data and technology concepts at an appropriate level.

Ability to recognise customer requirements and provide appropriate alternatives and solutions to meet those requirements.

Advanced skills in using SQL and Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Visio, and PowerPoint).

Ability to leverage modern work tracking toolset (e.g., Azure Boards, Jira) to track product backlog items (user stories).

Ability to produce functional and non-functional documentation for both business and technical audience.

Behavioural Competencies

Strong passion for data platforms and warehouses with design thinking.

Able to respond to changing priorities and rapidly evolving requirements that may have a direct impact on services to users.

Strong communication skills with the ability to build rapport quickly.

Critical thinking, ability to challenge ideas constructively and suggest possible solutions.

Business-minded, pragmatic and result-oriented with sound data reasoning skills and the ability to ensure optimal outcomes are achieved.

Collaborative, flexible with a can-do attitude – team focus with the ability to show initiative and do what needs to be done to help deliver team commitments.

Ability to work collaboratively and productively with dispersed teams.

Ability to work independently as well as working well within a team and the ability to manage own workload.

Qualifications

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology, Data, Analysis, or related discipline preferred.

Formal Business Analyst Qualifications or Certifications (e.g., Lean Six Sigma, BABOK) preferred.

Desired Skills:

azure

Advanced SQL

Lean Six Sigma

BABOK

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client distributes a wide range of innovative insurance products through deep partnerships with some of Australia’s leading brands. Their core products are home and contents insurance, landlord’s insurance, motor insurance, pet insurance and SME insurance. Since they were established in Australia 1999 they have grown rapidly to become an established personal and commercial lines insurer in their local market, being recognised as Large General Insurance Company of the Year at the 2019 and 2021, with over 1.2 million customers and approximately 620 staff who settle over 1,000,000 claims each year.

The successful incumbent will be based in South Afirca and support the Australia operations. Although working remotely, the organisation plans to introduce a hybrid model.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

3G allowance

UPS Battery allowance

Provident Fund

Gym

XML

JSON

Learn more/Apply for this position