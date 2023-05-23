Technical Tester at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, based in Johannesburg, is an expert in enhancing business processes and a trusted digital onboarding solution provider for financial services and offers unique technological solutions and world-class biometric facial recognition software. They are currently looking for an experienced Technical Test Analyst to be part of a cross-functional team and contribute to the full development life cycle from conception to deployment and maintenance of our products and services. The role requires a mature Test Analyst who is knowledgeable and proficient in the craft of Software Quality Assurance.

REQUIREMENTS:

3 years or more experience in Software Testing.

Proficiency in C#, .NET Framework, MSSQL, Web Services, and understanding of HTML and CSS, Angular, and Typescript.

Strong knowledge in Excel and SQL.

Experience in an Agile work environment (Scrum, Kanban, XP).

Proficient in SOAP and RESTFUL services.

Proficient in using testing tools e.g., Postman UI, Selenium, TestComplete.

Proficient in the use of build management tools e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps.

Proficient in the use of test reporting tools e.g., Github, Zenhub.

Proficient in creating business-based functional test plans, test scenarios, test cases, test scripts, test specifications, and Traceable Matrix.

Direct experience with the financial services industry is a bonus.

Knowledge and experience of DevOps techniques, including CI/CD.

Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary IT qualification.

Testing qualification ISTQB TTA/ISEB.

3 years solid experience as a Test Analyst.

DUTIES:

Work as part of a development team to define a roadmap of unit testing within different projects.

Identify areas that need test coverage.

Identify functionality that needs coverage via frontend and backend tests.

Develop testing scripts for manual testing and refine manual scripts into automated tests.

Comfortable explaining technical details to non-technical people.

Comfortable explaining user needs to the development team.

Read through project documentation and roadmap and create testing strategies and test plans.

Working knowledge of data structures, open data standards, and moving data via APIs.

Ability to convert automated testing scripts and manual testing processes into user onboarding documentation.

Participate in roadmap and feature planning.

Participate daily in stand-ups.

Collaborate with remote teams.

ATTRIBUTES:

Positive attitude.

Quick learning ability.

Problem solver and analytical thinker.

Good team player.

Excellent communication skills.

Time and task management skills.

Takes initiative.

Broad technical experience.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Technical

Tester

JHB

Learn more/Apply for this position