Xperien gains R2V3 certification

IT asset disposition (ITAD) company Xperien has become the first South African company to attain R2V3 certification.

R2V3, a stringent standard established by Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI), underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to essential aspects such as data security, downstream accountability, environmental protection, human health and safety, sustainability, reuse, and the circular economy within the ITAD industry.

Xperien embarked on this transformative journey with esteemed consultants from the US who provided invaluable expertise, comprehensive training, and a deep understanding of the R2V3 standard. Implementing and achieving R2V3 certification was no easy task, requiring meticulous audits and significant investment.

Despite the absence of qualified R2V3 auditors in South Africa, Xperien persisted, displaying its commitment to setting new standards of excellence within the local industry.

Xperien corporate ITAD consultant Koketso Masuku says one of the key aspects of R2V3 certification is the heightened focus on managing Focus Materials within IT equipment, including CRTs, batteries, mercury-containing equipment, and circuit boards. “Xperien ensures the meticulous tracking of these materials throughout the recycling process, guaranteeing their proper disposal and minimising any potential harm to the environment.”

Clients who choose to partner with an R2V3-certified company like Xperien gain a benefits that align with their sustainability objectives. R2V3 seamlessly integrates with ISO9001, 14001 and 45001 requirements, elevating the level of compliance in IT Asset Disposition. Xperien’s clients can trust that their IT equipment disposal adheres to the highest standards, safeguarding the environment and promoting responsible practices.

More importantly, R2V3 ensures that none of the disposed equipment ends up in landfills. By adopting a circular economy approach, Xperien promotes resource conservation and reduces environmental impact.

Masuku says they have stringent vendor selection. “All downstream vendors engaged by Xperien undergo meticulous vetting, including annual audits, to ensure full compliance with the R2V3 standard. This thorough oversight guarantees that Focus Materials are handled responsibly and sustainably throughout the entire supply chain.”

R2V3 certification provides robust data security controls, ensuring that client data is handled with the utmost confidentiality and integrity. Xperien prioritises the protection of sensitive information, giving clients peace of mind and safeguarding their organisation’s reputation.

“There is an emphasis on reuse, Xperien’s dedication to the circular economy involves exploring opportunities for equipment reuse or refurbishment before considering recycling. This approach maximises the lifespan of IT assets and minimises waste generation,” she concludes.