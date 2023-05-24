BI Developer (azure) – Gauteng Sandown

Job Purpose:
To develop, deploy, and maintain BI and Analytical solutions using the relevant query tools, data visualization & interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting, and data modelling tools, thereby transforming data into knowledge for business / client use.
Minimum Qualifications:
BSc Computer Science or Information Technology
Experience:
5 years experience as a BI Developer using the Microsoft SQL Server Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS).
Including:
- SQL Server development experience with T-SQL., UDFs, Stored Procedures, Views, Indexed Views, and Tables.
- Demonstrable experience in using MS OLAP technologies in SSAS (Tabular).
- DAX and MDX.
- SQL Server query tuning expertise using execution plans and Analysis Services Dynamic Management Views to improve performance.
2 years experience in
- Modern data warehouse architecture design and implementation in Azure (Azure Synapse Analytics (SQL DW), Azure Data Factory, Azure Blob and/or Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, Azure Analysis Services).
- Development, deployment, and administration of PowerBI Solutions (Dashboards, Paginated Reports).
- M Code and DAX within PowerBI.
Desired Skills:
- azure
- SQL
- SSAS
- SSRS
- SSIS
- DAX
- Power BI