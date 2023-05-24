BI Developer (azure) – Gauteng Sandown

Job Purpose:

To develop, deploy, and maintain BI and Analytical solutions using the relevant query tools, data visualization & interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting, and data modelling tools, thereby transforming data into knowledge for business / client use.

Minimum Qualifications:

BSc Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience:

5 years experience as a BI Developer using the Microsoft SQL Server Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS).

Including:

SQL Server development experience with T-SQL., UDFs, Stored Procedures, Views, Indexed Views, and Tables.

Demonstrable experience in using MS OLAP technologies in SSAS (Tabular).

DAX and MDX.

SQL Server query tuning expertise using execution plans and Analysis Services Dynamic Management Views to improve performance.

2 years experience in

Modern data warehouse architecture design and implementation in Azure (Azure Synapse Analytics (SQL DW), Azure Data Factory, Azure Blob and/or Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, Azure Analysis Services).

Development, deployment, and administration of PowerBI Solutions (Dashboards, Paginated Reports).

M Code and DAX within PowerBI.

Desired Skills:

azure

SQL

SSAS

SSRS

SSIS

DAX

Power BI

