BI Developer (azure) – Gauteng Sandown

May 24, 2023

Job Purpose:

To develop, deploy, and maintain BI and Analytical solutions using the relevant query tools, data visualization & interactive dashboards, ad hoc reporting, and data modelling tools, thereby transforming data into knowledge for business / client use.

Minimum Qualifications:
BSc Computer Science or Information Technology

Experience:

5 years experience as a BI Developer using the Microsoft SQL Server Stack (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS).
Including:

  • SQL Server development experience with T-SQL., UDFs, Stored Procedures, Views, Indexed Views, and Tables.
  • Demonstrable experience in using MS OLAP technologies in SSAS (Tabular).
  • DAX and MDX.
  • SQL Server query tuning expertise using execution plans and Analysis Services Dynamic Management Views to improve performance.

2 years experience in

  • Modern data warehouse architecture design and implementation in Azure (Azure Synapse Analytics (SQL DW), Azure Data Factory, Azure Blob and/or Data Lake Storage, Azure Databricks, Azure Analysis Services).
  • Development, deployment, and administration of PowerBI Solutions (Dashboards, Paginated Reports).
  • M Code and DAX within PowerBI.

Desired Skills:

  • azure
  • SQL
  • SSAS
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • DAX
  • Power BI

