Business Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (north) is currently sourcing for a Business Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

Hybrid work model

BUSINESS ANALYST

CONTRACT OPPORTUNITY

The Core Insurance Platform Niche team in Santam BITS (Business Information Technology Services) is looking for a Business Analyst, who will be based in Bellville.

About the role

The Business Analyst plays a key role in helping business to implement business initiatives in the Guidewire Policy Administration and Claims Administration system and will serve as the bridge between the business and the development team. The Business Analyst must determine the requirements, and communicate clearly to all stakeholders.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Intermediary between the development team, business users and stakeholders.

Elicit, analyse, document and maintain business requirements and functional specifications

Analyse and decompose relevant business processes and understand the impact on systems integration

Administration, planning and organizing of work to ensure successful and on time delivery

Responsible for the writing of user stories and acceptance criteria that are clear and concise for implementation by the development team

Maintaining data and process models in the SPARX Enterprise Architect tool, and using these models in SOPs.

Participate in quality assurance, user acceptance testing as well as demo’s and training of new solutions

Ensure that proposed test solutions cover all aspects of delivered business specifications

Provide support and collaborate with change management, training, design, development and testing competencies

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant Tertiary qualification or certificate/diploma in business analysis from an industry recognized training institution

CBAP Certification will be advantageous

Minimum 3 years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Experience with o Writing business requirements, user stories and acceptance criteria

o Requirements elicitation, workshop facilitation, conducting demo’s and communication with stakeholders

o Working with systems development lifecycle (SDLC), and agile methodologies

o Understanding test methodology and providing support and input to test strategy, test plans, test cases and scenarios, user acceptance testing, setting up test data and test environments, and review test results

Experience in the following areas will be advantageous o Short term insurance or financial services industry

o Experience in the use of Atlassian Jira, Confluence and Tempo

o Experience in Model-Driven Design & Repository-Based Modelling tools, preferably Enterprise Architect

COMPETENCIES

Client focus

Cultivates innovation

Drives results

Collaboration

Flexibility and adaptability

Facilitation

Change leadership

Research

Project oversight

Reporting and administration

Negotiating and influencing

SKILLS

Strong analytical and problem-solving ability

Strong customer service orientation and collaborative interpersonal style

Thorough knowledge and understanding of business, process and technology environments

Ability to work at the conceptual as well as detailed level

Business acumen with thorough knowledge and understanding of business, process and technology environments

Effective communication skills both written and verbal, in business and technical terms, appropriately designed for the target audience

Ability to effectively deal with conflict situations and complexity

Emotional intelligence

Team player with ability to work independently as well as collaboratively

Effective relationship building skills and ability liaise with stakeholders at all levels, internal and external

High confidence, self-driven individual who can remain calm and focused under pressure

Ability to manage own workload and timelines

Facilitation of workshops, decision-making, and actions to enable teams to agree next steps

Ability to be organized while working in a complex, fast-paced and dynamic environment

Ability to take ownership, lead and initiate action and drive actions to completionKNOWLEDGE

Deep understanding of project management methods, techniques and tools.

Deep understanding of agile ways of working, techniques and tools.

Deep understanding of the system development lifecycle and frameworks for business solution delivery. Incudes waterfall, iterative and agile methods.

Understands architectural considerations in order to effectively factor them into planning, decisions and recommendations and to effectively communicate.

Familiarity with change management disciplines including stakeholder management, communication and business readiness.

Ability to identify project implications based on an understanding of systems, processes and business.

COMPETENCIES

Drives results

Client Focus

Drives results

Collaborates

Flexible and adaptable

Relating and networking.

Analysing

Applying expertise and technology.

Project Oversight, Planning, Project Management Tools, Project Tracking and Reporting, Project Portfolio Management

Organisational Savvy

Decision Quality

Plan and Aligns

Manages complexity

ADDITIONAL COMPETENCIES

Core thinking competencies: analytical, information seeking, problem solving.

Action oriented competencies: self-confident, flexible, takes initiative.

Ability to work independently and determine course of action.

Negotiation and contracting of resources and work packages with project teams and managers.

Strong interpersonal skills; action orientated to drive for results yet remaining flexible to the context; emotional self-control; good communication skills at all levels of management; ability to leverage relationships and target messages to different audiences effectively; sound interpersonal skills.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Business analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position