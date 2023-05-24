Business Analyst Specialist – Gauteng Sandown

As a Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for developing solutions that enable the business to meet its goals. You will liaise with your team members and stakeholders, and communicate design requirements into technical specifications. You should have experience working in an agile environment where you are able to work independently or as part of a small team. You should also have knowledge of development tools such as Visual Studio, SQL Server, and Microsoft Office.

Requirements

Develop collaborative relationships through dealing with different cultural customs, and political factors

Assists with understanding, analyzing and defining business requirements for the project, reviews existing and other potential solutions to meet these requirements, designs, and constructs software solutions for test and quality assurance purposes

Contribute to a culture of transformation by participating in client culture building initiatives, business strategy, and CSI.

Design and development of documentation of the solution using a variety of software systems including white board sketching, Word docs, PowerPoint presentations, Visio diagrams, .pdf documents, HTML, and XML files

Diffuse and address conflict. Identify where conflicts and/or synergies exist between technologies and business functions

Defines system architecture or diagrams

Maintain system documentation and associated records

Prepares programmatic documents such as task lists, work breakdown structure (WBS), budgets, and risks

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses

Promote and contribute to the organization Business Analysis (BA) Centre of Excellence

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in business administration, Accounting, Computer Information Systems, or a related field required

7 years of working experience (business or IT) in various analysis roles

5 years of experience data mining and/or software development environment

Strong knowledge of the SQL language preferred

5 years of experience in the financial services industry preferred

Previous experience with project management and successful delivery of software projects required

Experience working with Oracle and/or SAP is a plus

Modelling (ARIS /UML)

