Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst who will have to deliver and facilitate implementation of successful custom business and software solutions.

Our client is an IT consultancy firms that helps customers analyse their IT needs, implements OEM solutions in CRM, digital transformation and deploys modern workplace solutions for clearer insights and improving business efficiency. They are trusted to?provide?significant digital transformation and technology solutions through the power of Microsoft solutions and multiple years of experience in tech advisory.

The candidate must be able to collaborate with business users and stakeholders to define and re-design business processes. Be able to work at a strategic level and have hands-on operational and tactical skills. The ideal candidate must utilise their business expertise and understanding of technical concepts to establish relationships with project sponsors, project managers and subject matter experts, to define solution vision and scope and conduct requirements gathering. They must ensure solutions are consistent with user expectations and participates in the promotion and launch of the solution and is responsible for assisting the client and project team in delivering solutions that exceed user expectations and are aligned with business processes and strategies.

The vacancy requires a strong communication to the development team and a non-technical audience. The role includes assisting with solution and storyboard design, creating functional specifications and defining user acceptance test cases.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant IT or Computer Science qualification

3- 5 years of experience configuring and implementing Dynamics 365 CRM and MS 365 Suite

Power BI

Analytics

Exposure to operating in an Agile environment

Key Responsibilities

Work with business users and stakeholders to define and re-design business processes and identify corresponding solution requirements while establishing appropriate expectations and controlling scope.

Define and build on user requirements, create user cases, and document user requirements specifications by performing user interviews, JAD sessions and industry research.

Define user acceptance test cases, contribute to test cycles and compile training manuals where applicable and manage the users through the change process.

Document presentations, approach documents, and functional specifications.

Evaluate and suggest business process improvements together with business.

Actively participate in assisting with root cause analysis, diagnosing issues and problem solving of issues.

Support the team with regression testing of solutions, AUT and training users.

Create documents, presentations, and training material that can be used to establish buy-in and launch the solution successfully.

Assist with the creation of a solution’s information architecture and navigational structure.

Conduct and participate in usability, processes and application reviews with the users.

Developing solutions that improve the efficiency and capability.

Go-live and post-live support.

Advise customers on the best practises, processes, user interface and architecture.

Become the subject matter expert in cross-functional projects to represent the requirements and expectations of the tech and business teams and integrate solutions.

Working with the Business Teams to understand opportunities or requirements.

Develop user stories and define user requirements.

Actively participate in the growth of the organisation through involvement in improvement efforts, product development and organisational infrastructure enhancements.

Responsible for understanding workload priorities and self-managing tasks.

Implement methodologies, standards and processes on all projects to ensure consistent quality.

Provide authoritative expertise and advice to stakeholders.

Create conceptual architecture and develop solution options that match your clients’ requirements.

Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with stakeholders and business users.

Must have previous experience with Microsoft Dynamics CRM and 365 Suite.

Partner with cross-functional technology teams to integrate solutions

Desired Skills:

Business Process Analysis

User Acceptance Testing

Workflow Analysis

Process Mapping

ERP Support

Microsoft dynamics

MS 365

JAD

Business Analysis

Systems Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Our client is a leader in their field and their solutions help businesses transform and innovate.

