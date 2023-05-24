CRM Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client is looking for a Junior CRM and BI Developer who has experience/specialises in Microsoft Suite and Dynamics CRM.

Our client is an IT consultancy firm that helps customers analyse their IT needs, implements OEM solutions in CRM, digital transformation, business intelligence and deploys modern workplace solutions for clearer insights and improving business efficiency. They are trusted to provide significant digital transformation and technology solutions through the power of Microsoft solutions and multiple years of experience in technology advisory.

This role is part of an agile development team, working on the deployment, customization and integration of MS Suite and Dynamics CRM. This is an entry level full-time role.

Minimum Requirements

Relevant IT or Computer Science qualification

3-5 years-experience in software development specialising in MS Suite and MS Dynamics CRM

Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS) for Microsoft Dynamics

SQL Server

Code review and quality assurance skills

Power BI

Advanced Excel

Experience working on an agile development team

Key Responsibilities

Collaborate with business analysts/ Client team and IT professionals to develop, deploy and implement MS Cloud Suite & Dynamics CRM solutions

Develop and maintain a platform roadmap. Customize the system to meet the business needs

Integrate existing systems and services into the MS Dynamics CRM architecture

Assist with deployment and provisioning activities

Communicate risks and issues that may require changes to project plans or scope

Providing technical support, evaluating and trouble-shooting for vendor-software

Testing and evaluating new programs

Maintaining and upgrading existing systems

Development of reports for the business on approved business intelligence tools

Implementing deployment and provisioning activities

Evaluating and testing vendor-supplied software packages to determine compatibility with existing systems

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Our client is a leader in their field and their solutions help businesses transform and innovate.

