Data Architect at ALJ Recruitment – Gauteng Randburg

The Enterprise Data Architect is responsible for the design, development, delivery and ongoing maintenance of an enterprise information architecture and related execution roadmap, assuring its continued alignment to the overarching objectives of the company’s business, IT and enterprise architecture requirements.
The Enterprise Data Architect is the Owner, custodian and champion of the company’s Information & Data capability, ensuring cross-group alignment of data assets with other functional areas and business functions, including alignment to the enterprise architecture.
Desired Skills:
- Data architecture
- Information Architecture
- Solution Design
- leading/managing Information & data architecture teams
- implementing large mid-size and small Information & data solutions/projects
- establishing Information & data architecture capabilities defining and driving their adoption e.g. Data Integration Business Intelligence Data Quality Data Governance Data Security Data Classification
- architecture frameworks (such as Dama Zachman and FEAF)
- Understanding of differences between relational modeling and object modeling
- Understanding of taxonomies and ontologies as well as the challenges of applying structured techniques (data modeling) to less structured sources
- Understanding of metamodels
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A broad-based multinational media group headquartered in South Africa and Dubai with principal operations in pay television and video entertainment.