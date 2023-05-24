Data Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, a Specialist in the Hotel Industry, is looking for a Data Engineer.

The Data Engineer will use large data sets to find opportunities for product and process optimization and use models to test the effectiveness of different courses of action. This is required to drive business results. They will make use of data analysis methods, using a variety of data tools to build and implement models. Creating algorithms and running simulations is also a part of this position.

Required Qualification

Matric

A Degree or higher qualification in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or another quantitative field, and is familiar with coding knowledge and experience with PHP and Vuejs

Preferred Qualification

Full proficiency in SQL

Experience in PHP

Skilled in mathematics and not afraid of the Linux command line

Strong problem-solving skills with an emphasis on product development.

Experience using statistical computer languages such as PHP to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets.

Hands-on experience with data modelling, schema design, and data integration techniques.

Experience working with and creating data architectures.

Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests and proper usage, etc.) and application experience.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills for coordinating across departments

A drive to learn and master new technologies and techniques.

They are looking for someone with 3-5 years of experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models

Duties:

Working with our departments throughout the organization to identify opportunities for leveraging company data to drive business solutions.

Design and develop robust, scalable, high-performance data pipelines and ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to ingest, process, and transform large volumes of data from various sources into usable formats.

Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business requirements and translate them into technical specifications for data models, schema designs, and data integration processes.

Analyze and query data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement of product development.

Build and optimize data storage solutions, including data warehouses, lakes, and marts, to support data analysis, reporting, and visualization needs.

Ensure data quality and integrity by implementing data validation and cleansing processes, performing data profiling, and resolving data anomalies or inconsistencies.

Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyze model performance and data accuracy.

The successful candidate will be accountable for the following:

Data queries, analysis and modelling

Documenting and presenting your findings

Liaising with different departments to ensure accurate implementation of the models

Benefits:

Working in a vibrant international fast-growing company

Unlimited learning growth potential

Candidate ideas and performance make a big difference in our organization and the global hotel industry

Work hard, Play hard mentality. They love celebrating successes together!

Employee Equity Scheme

Regular trips to Europe for training celebrational ceremonies (International Week)

Annual Hotel Experience

Friday lunches are on us

Annual salary increases

Training Development opportunities

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

