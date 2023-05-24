Enterprise Data Architect

A well-established business is seeking Enterprise Data Architect for a 12 month contract position

The enterprise data architect is responsible for the design, development, delivery and ongoing maintenance of an enterprise information architecture and related execution

roadmap, assuring its continued alignment to the overarching objectives

QUALIFICATIONS:

BSc Computer Science or BComm Information Systems / Informatics or a similarly relevant Information Technology degree from a recognized university

Relevant Information & data system certifications e.g. Microsoft, Oracle, SAP & other Architecture practice and modelling-related certifications e.g., DAMA, TOGAF, Bredemeyer, Zachmann, UML, eTOM, SOA & other Architecture tooling certifications & experience e.g., Sparx, Casewise, ARIS, iServer.

Supporting technology or business domain certifications

EXPERIENCE:

8+ years’ experience as an architecture practitioner

5+ years’ experience in Information architecture and solution design

3+ years’ experience in leading/managing Information & data architecture teams

5+ years’ experience in implementing large, mid-size and small Information & data solutions/projects

Detailed experience and successful track record in establishing Information & data architecture capabilities, defining and driving their adoption e.g., Data Integration, Business Intelligence, Data Quality, Data Governance, Data Security, Data Classification

Knowledgeable in the design and construction of common information architectures that enable well-integrated transactional, collaborative, and analytical systems – internal, partner and 3rd party data integration.

Experience with different data management systems and structures e.g., Microsoft, Oracle, CouchDB, MongoDB, IBM or other

Data/information modeling expertise at the enterprise level

Understanding of common information architecture frameworks (such as Dama, Zachman and FEAF)

Understanding of differences between relational modeling and object modeling

Understanding of taxonomies and ontologies, as well as the challenges of applying structured techniques (data modeling) to less structured sources

Understanding of metamodels

Experience creating information policies to support effective design of information systems and use of information across the enterprise

Experience with various information modeling techniques (such as data flow diagrams, entity-relationship diagrams or create/read/update/delete matrices)

Familiarity with business intelligence and data warehousing patterns and techniques

Experience and understanding of different data structures and their uses i.e. structured, unstructured and semi structured

Experience in the design of regulatory data and Information solutions

