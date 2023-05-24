Field Technician – Gauteng Nigel

Providing services and customer support
– Managing on site installation, repairs and maintenance
– Ability to troubleshoot, test and repair
– Must have valid Driver’s License
– Must be Compute Literate
– Must be able to solve problems on Biometric Clocking Machines – Android based Devices
– Good Communication Skills
– Target driven
– Must be able to work under pressure
– Decision making
Desired Skills:
- Computer Literacy
