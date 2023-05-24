FPGA Developer

We are seeking an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional FPGA developer. You will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will be also responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.
Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town

Roles & Outcomes:

  • FPGA Programming and Integration
  • Systems Design
  • Documentation / Technical Authoring
  • Problem Solving
  • Research / Investigations
  • Service Level Monitoring
  • Systems Testing
  • User Support
  • The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained
  • Create Firmware for custom hardware designs
  • Code versioning
  • Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.
  • Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.
  • Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
  • Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.
  • Creating end-user application feedback channels.
  • Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.
  • Keeping up to date with standards and advancements in application development.
  • Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products

Education & Qualifications:

  • Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
  • Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
  • Fluent in spoken and written English
  • Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Experience:

  • 3+ years FPGA development experience
  • Knowledge of Best Practices
  • Proficiency in C and Python.
  • Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
  • Software development lifecycle experience
  • Experience with Windows and LINUX
  • Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

  • Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided
  • Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience
  • Ethernet protocols

Desired Skills:

  • FPGA Developer
  • C
  • Python
  • WINDOWS
  • LINUX

Learn more/Apply for this position