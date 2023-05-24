We are seeking an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional FPGA developer. You will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will be also responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.
Area/Location: Century City, Cape Town
Roles & Outcomes:
- FPGA Programming and Integration
- Systems Design
- Documentation / Technical Authoring
- Problem Solving
- Research / Investigations
- Service Level Monitoring
- Systems Testing
- User Support
- The ability to quickly create advanced software solutions that are relatively free from defect and are easily maintained
- Create Firmware for custom hardware designs
- Code versioning
- Consulting with internal stakeholders to determine the scope of software development projects.
- Collaborating with the software development team on application design and development.
- Developing software and overseeing the deployment of applications across platforms.
- Performing diagnostic tests and debugging procedures.
- Creating end-user application feedback channels.
- Optimizing software by performing maintenance, updates, and upgrades.
- Keeping up to date with standards and advancements in application development.
- Resolve issues proactively to deliver high quality products
Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
Experience:
- 3+ years FPGA development experience
- Knowledge of Best Practices
- Proficiency in C and Python.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Coordination with other developers for cross-functional requirements implementation and tests
Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:
- Experience with managing large long-term projects mostly unaided
- Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience
- Ethernet protocols
Desired Skills:
- FPGA Developer
- C
- Python
- WINDOWS
- LINUX