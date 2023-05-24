Full Stack Java Developer – Midrand / Hydrid – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is an opportunity to conduct with the feature team members, system analysis, design, development and testing for their assigned technical products or applications within the context of an agile/ DevOps delivery model for an international software engineering market leader.

Core understanding and or commercial experience:

Back End:

Java EE/Jakarta EE, PL/SQLz, REST, SOAP, MicroProfile, Payara

Optional Quarkus, Apache Lucene

Front End:

HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax

Optional JSF/JSP

CI/CD:

Version Control, Build and Deployment Pipelines (Maven, GIT, Jenkins, Sonar, Jira, Confluence, Fortify

GitHub, GitHub Actions, Azure Container registry)

Testing:

Unit Test Framework Junit, optional function Testing Selenium, integration testing

Infrastructure:

AZURE or other cloud infrastructure

Databases:

SQL, NoSQL

SDLC Methodology:

Agile, Scrum, Kanban or XPAtlassian tools: Jira, Confluence

DevOps

Databases: Oracle, Postgres

Containers: Docker, Kubernetes

Reference Number for this position is GZ6602 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Pretoria and Home offering a contract rate of between R550 up to R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.

Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

