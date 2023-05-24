Intel, Microsoft bring AI to the PC at scale

Microsoft and Intel are working together to drive the development of artificial intelligence (AI) on personal computing (PC).

At Microsoft’s Build 2023 conference, the two companies are previewing the AI-enabled capabilities of Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake client PC processors.

Utilising Meteor Lake processors’ unique disaggregated architecture, Intel and Microsoft are enabling new AI-powered features for PC users – including new multimedia features like auto reframe and scene edit detection in Adobe Premiere Pro and more effective machine learning.

Meteor Lake: bringing power efficiency and AI to the PC

Meteor Lake marks a significant milestone in the evolution not just in personal computing, but also in how we interact with technology. It starts with the “chiplet” system-on-chip (SoC) design that allows Intel to deliver advanced intellectual properties (IPs) and leading-edge processes to optimise segment-relevant performance and lower power.

This has enabled Meteor Lake to be the first PC platform from Intel featuring a built-in neural VPU, a dedicated AI engine integrated directly on the SoC to power efficiently run AI models.

With the new neural VPU combined with powerful AI accelerators on the CPU and GPU, which Intel has been supporting for several generations, Meteor Lake will play a crucial role in shaping the future of innovation and PC experiences for consumers and businesses across industries.

And this is just the start. Intel and its partners in the PC category stand at the beginning of an exciting multiyear journey of AI-accelerated transformation at scale. Over the next year, Intel aims to ship millions of units of Meteor Lake with its dedicated AI engine.

As Intel scales up even more with subsequent generations of products, that massive surge in scale and volume will put AI accelerated experiences in the hands of hundreds of millions of people and enable the intelligent collaboration, processing speed and capabilities needed to drive unprecedented change.

Enabling the PC partner ecosystem

Together, Meteor Lake and Windows 11 will scale across the ecosystem with Intel and Microsoft’s OEM and ISV partners. It’s a collaboration that both teams are incredibly excited about. And for the developer community that is so critical to bringing this to life, Windows represent the ideal place to run AI models to reach this huge user base.

“We’re excited to collaborate on AI with Intel with the scale Meteor Lake will bring to the Windows PC ecosystem. Together, we are enabling developers to use ONNX Runtime and related toolchains to run their AI models optimally on the Windows platform,” says Pavan Davuluri, corporate vice-president: Windows Silicon and System Integration at Microsoft.

In addition to ONNX-RT, with Meteor Lake developers can look forward to:

* Leveraging developer tools, including ONNX Runtime support enabled through OpenVino-EP and DirectML-EP.

* More effective machine learning on WinML/DirectML for acceleration of neural VPU and GPU.

* Microsoft Studio Effects including background blur, eye automatic-framing, voice focus.