Looking for candidate with at least 4-5 years Java programming experience and skills, with related technologies. As a core part of the Technology team, responsible for using knowledge of programming languages to design software. Reporting directly into the Director of Software Design and Delivery, receive direction in coding and testing software to ensure functionality, and when directed, also updating software to enhance relevant components. Together with the Director of Software Design and Delivery, collaborate with the Architect and meet with internal clients to determine software needs.
Desired Skills:
- – Java certification or tertiary qualification related to programming.
- –
- Java 8
- SQL
- Spring
- JSP
- Servlets
- HTML
- Javascript
- XML
- UML
- GIT –
- Typescript
- Hibernate
- Angular
- MySQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
International Company in the Travel Industry is looking for an Intermediate Java Developer. This position will be based in Sandon and then joint the tram to work in Cyprus Grease.