Intermediate Java Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Looking for candidate with at least 4-5 years Java programming experience and skills, with related technologies. As a core part of the Technology team, responsible for using knowledge of programming languages to design software. Reporting directly into the Director of Software Design and Delivery, receive direction in coding and testing software to ensure functionality, and when directed, also updating software to enhance relevant components. Together with the Director of Software Design and Delivery, collaborate with the Architect and meet with internal clients to determine software needs.

Desired Skills:

– Java certification or tertiary qualification related to programming.

–

Java 8

SQL

Spring

JSP

Servlets

HTML

Javascript

XML

UML

GIT –

Typescript

Hibernate

Angular

MySQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

International Company in the Travel Industry is looking for an Intermediate Java Developer. This position will be based in Sandon and then joint the tram to work in Cyprus Grease.

