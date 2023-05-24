IOS and Supplier Manager Engineer – Eastern Cape East London

Our client, in the Manufacturing industry, is seeking an IOS and Supplier Manager Engineer to join their team, based in East London. Duties to include (amongst others):- Plan, organise, implement preventive actions in projects, in accordance with the customer requirements Define the IOS objectives and obtain Quality Manager approval of targets; lead plant-functional teams to ensure that IOS objectives are met Responsible to coordinate and achieve IOS/IATF 16949 certifications Develop the process to implement, achieve and maintain IOS/IATF 16949 Conduct internal VDA 6.3 process audits and prepare internal teams for customer VDA audits Maintain VDA compliance. Minimum Requirements:- Applicable Degree Minimum 3 years of working experience on Quality related activities in a development and/or production environment Experience in the Automotive industry Experience with OEM’s and/or Supplier Certified QMC VDA6.3 process quality auditor Problem solving knowledge and experience Efficient in Microsoft office applications. Specific Requirements:- EHS: Follow all defined and communicated Environmental, Health and Safety requirements IOS: Learn and execute function-related IOS requirements Information Security: Follow defined requirements for information security and confidentiality of company information. Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
