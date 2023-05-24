IOS & Supplier Management (SQE/SQD) Engineer – Eastern Cape East London

IOS & Supplier Management (SQE/SQD) Engineer required for a reputable automotive manufacturing company based in East London, Eastern Cape

Requirements:

University degree or adequate education

Min. 3 years of working experience on quality related activities in a development and/or production environment.

Experience in the automotive industry

Experience with OEM’s and/or Supplier

Certified QMC VDA6.3 process quality auditor

Problem solving knowledge and experience

Efficient in Microsoft office applications.

Specific Requirements:

EHS: Follow all defined and communicated Environmental, Health and Safety requirements.

IOS: Learn and execute function-related IOS requirements.

Information Security: Follow defined requirements for information security

Responsibilities:

Plan, organize, implement preventive actions in projects, in accordance with the customer requirements. General and specific Business Unit requirements (Planning/Balance).

Define the IOS objectives and obtain Quality Manager approval of targets; lead plant-functional teams to ensure that IOS objectives are met.

Responsible to coordinate and achieve IOS/IATF 16949 certifications.

Develop the process to implement, achieve and maintain IOS/IATF 16949.

Conduct internal VDA 6.3 process audits and prepare internal teams for customer VDA audits. Maintain VDA compliance.

Maintain document control per IOS requirements.

Responsible to deploy IOS corporate strategic implementation plans.

Responsible to coordinate IOS/IATF 16949 processes and procedures on a continuing basis. Responsible to train and work the different plant departments and teams in regard to the IOS procedures, IATF 16949 and VDA6.3 requirements.

Responsible to provide awareness when changes and/or updates are included in IOS procedures, IATF 16949 and VDA6.3 to all different plant teams.

Develop and maintain a schedule for all IOS/IATF 16949 internal and external party audits and customer [URL Removed] to maintain all plant IOS information updated in the IOS Live Link Internet.

For all audit non-conformities received during any audit, to coordinate the resolution process and response on time.

Promote safety to all team members, customers and suppliers.

Perform job functions in accordance with set policies and procedures to ensure preservation of the Company Quality Policy.

Other duties and tasks as assigned by [URL Removed] with customer and transfer the customer requirements or information to all plant departments.

Manage and maintain the continuous conformance testing as per control plan and customer requirement.

Participate in workgroups (e.g. FMEA, PSMC, etc.) to ensure the quality input.

Coordination of read across tasks and plant validations.

Auditing of our supplier base based on risk analysis pertaining to conformance of ISO9001, IATF16949 and VDA6.3.

Coordination of APQP activities at our supplier base. Supervision of all receiving inspection, supplier claims and supplier development activities.

Measurement and reporting of supplier performance.

Maintaining the receiving inspection facilities, master samples and documentation and supplier PPAP approvals. Identification of ABC risk analysis of products requiring receiving inspection

