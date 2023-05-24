Junior Network Engineer

Minimum Requirements:
- CCNA / CCDA / CCNP (CISCO Certified)
- MCITP / MCP Certified
- Firewall management and implementation (Fortinet NSE 3 Network Security Associate, advantageous)
- Minimum of 3 years of CISCO network experience
- Basic Level 1 network engineer
- Identify correct network devices – LAN/WAN/Wireless/Firewall
- Troubleshoot power, cabling, device hardware issues
- Connect to physical device for NoC/SoC remote support
Responsibilities:
- Maintain and control computer networks and related computing environments together with structures software, programs software, hardware, and configurations.
- Troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve software, hardware, and other network and system problems
- Disaster recovery operations and record backups
- Monitor overall network performance
- Configuration of routing and switching equipment
- Wireless infrastructure – Controllers and Access Points
- Firewall configuration and support
- Internal and external stakeholder engagement and collaboration – Onboarding, Cloud to Cloud Networks, Security, and Disaster Recovery Planning
Desired Skills:
- Cisco
- Routing protocols
- Switches
- Network configuration
- Firewalls
- VPN
- Microsoft 365
- Windows Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Skills:
- LAN
- WAN