Junior Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

May 24, 2023

Minimum Requirements:

  • CCNA / CCDA / CCNP (CISCO Certified)
  • MCITP / MCP Certified
  • Firewall management and implementation (Fortinet NSE 3 Network Security Associate, advantageous)
  • Minimum of 3 years of CISCO network experience
  • Basic Level 1 network engineer
  • Identify correct network devices – LAN/WAN/Wireless/Firewall
  • Troubleshoot power, cabling, device hardware issues
  • Connect to physical device for NoC/SoC remote support

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain and control computer networks and related computing environments together with structures software, programs software, hardware, and configurations.
  • Troubleshoot, diagnose, and resolve software, hardware, and other network and system problems
  • Disaster recovery operations and record backups
  • Monitor overall network performance
  • Configuration of routing and switching equipment
  • Wireless infrastructure – Controllers and Access Points
  • Firewall configuration and support
  • Internal and external stakeholder engagement and collaboration – Onboarding, Cloud to Cloud Networks, Security, and Disaster Recovery Planning

Desired Skills:

  • Cisco
  • Routing protocols
  • Switches
  • Network configuration
  • Firewalls
  • VPN
  • Microsoft 365
  • Windows Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Networking
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

LAN
WAN

  • LAN
  • WAN

