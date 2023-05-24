MIA launches rent-to-own solar solution

MIA has announced the launch of its rent-to-own premium solar solution, aimed at helping more South African homeowners access affordable and reliable solar energy systems.

With the cost of electricity on the rise, many homeowners are looking for alternative ways to power their homes. However, the upfront cost of installing a solar energy system can be a barrier for many. MIA’s rent-to-own premium solar solution offers a solution to this problem by allowing homeowners to pay for their solar system in monthly instalments, with no upfront costs.

“We understand that the upfront cost of installing a solar energy system can be a significant barrier for many homeowners,” says MIA CEO, Bryan Driessel. “That’s why we’re excited to launch our rent-to-own premium solar solution, which makes it easier and more affordable for homeowners to access clean and reliable energy.”

The solution includes a range of high-quality solar panels, inverters, and batteries, all designed to provide homeowners with a reliable and efficient source of energy. The system is installed by MIA’s team of experienced technicians, who ensure that each installation is tailored to the specific needs of the homeowner.

MIA provides franchise prospects and has licensed installers across the country, including green card holding electricians.