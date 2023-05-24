Mis Data Analyst

Job Description

Determine the data required, identify the appropriate data sources, and where required, integrate multiple data sources in support of the business specifications.

Formulate and employ robust data analysis techniques to ensure adequacy and legitimacy of data.

Perform data preparation which includes data cleaning, standardisation analysis, and daily use of data sources. Complete data testing as part of data migration and new system implementation projects to ensure that the integrity of the data is maintained, and all reports are reliable and accurate.

Consolidate and integrate all data to ensure that reporting outputs are rationalised to avoid duplication and ensure that the generation of Management Information is reconcilable to trusted data sources.

Raise instances where insufficient and/or inaccurate data is available and does not meet business requirements – propose alternative approaches for consideration.

Identify and resolve any ad hoc and/or persistent data quality and integrity issues to facilitate the generation the required reports data in a timely manner while also meeting the principles relating to accuracy, integrity, completeness, and adaptability.

Use data visualization tools to develop and generate graphical representations of information gleaned from the date, ensuring that the reports produced are attention grabbing and are generated as per service level agreements with the business to enable timely decision making.

Identify opportunities for automation of repetitive reports and assist with the development of look up or reference tables that will facilitate the interpretation of datasets, to reduce human error and to improve the standard and quality of reports produced.

Work with Payroll team members, to specify and co-ordinate production of data including interpretation and analysis.

Carry out any additional related duties not listed above as allocated by the Payroll Management.

Comply with all applicable policies, standards, systems, processes, procedures and data governance standards so that all relevant risk and governance requirements are fulfilled while consistently delivering quality products and services.

Systems

Microsoft SQL Server – advanced

PowerBI

Visual studio

SSRS

SSIS

Microsoft Excel – advanced

Knowledge of MS Office suite

Java and Dev Express – advantageous

Desired Skills:

Microsoft SQL

power bi

SSRS

SSIS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

My client in the insurance industry is looking for a MIS Analyst to be part of a dynamic and developing data team in charge of the full data scope of the payroll department and the architectural design of the payroll data [URL Removed] role will require obtaining an understanding of department policies and procedures, recommendation and development of systems, and reporting that will enhance the function of the department, in line with the current technological environment. Further, the successful candidate should have a strong work ethic and ability to work as part of a team, as the role will require cross-departmental collaboration

