.Net Back End Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

May 24, 2023

Looking for passionate Software Developer (.NET, Back End), that is excited about building exceptional web & mobile applications.
You will require a minimum of 5 years’ experience in web development with solid experience in C#, .NET, MS SQL.

Role Responsibilities

  • Develop software according to best practice standards and methodologies.
  • Work closely with front-end developers to ensure an effective, visually appealing, functional and intuitive implementation.
  • Managing all technical aspects of the Sitecore/Umbraco CMS.
  • Solve difficult technical problems blocking project progress or work quality.
  • Ensure that the software is maintainable, scalable, secure and of a high quality.
  • Assist with estimations of work.
  • Able to manage an end-to-end code release process.

Technical Skills

  • Strong background in C#, .NET, SQL, JavaScript
  • Ability to build, extend, and configure Sitecore sites – Training is available
  • Experience developing web solutions in Umbraco
  • Utilisation/development of API’s and RESTful web services.
  • Thorough understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle (e.g. Requirements, Design, Development, Testing).
  • Experience using version control such as GIT.
  • Experience working with a Windows Server environment.

Duties:

  • Lead developer in .NET projects
  • Database design and implementation
  • Participation in project scoping and design approach
  • Participation in strategic project planning and resource management for optimal team efficiency
  • Identify and solve issues across different CMS, projects and stacks
  • Extending of CMS back-office functionality (Adding specific functional requirements to the UI)
  • Project implementation (Backend: SQL, C#, JS/JQuery, some HTML)
  • Management and involvement in Code Review process
  • Driving skills development and training on the introduction of new tools, processes and development principles

Desired Skills:

  • Sitecore
  • Umbraco
  • Open source Based on .net architecture
  • Back End developer
  • Javascript
  • C#
  • MSQL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading advertising agency

Benefits:
Many different products and tech.
Opportunity for growth.
Team is made up of 13 Devs and growing.
3 days in the office, flexible can be fully remote
Flexible working hours too
First 3 months mandatory in office
Robotics, Technology, Drinks on a Friday
Partner with their international team, global exposure, clients through other agencies, beautiful campus, limited red tape, flexible worklife, hybrid, look within the network outside of SA.

Learn more/Apply for this position