.Net Back End Developer – Gauteng Bryanston

Looking for passionate Software Developer (.NET, Back End), that is excited about building exceptional web & mobile applications.
You will require a minimum of 5 years’ experience in web development with solid experience in C#, .NET, MS SQL.
Role Responsibilities
- Develop software according to best practice standards and methodologies.
- Work closely with front-end developers to ensure an effective, visually appealing, functional and intuitive implementation.
- Managing all technical aspects of the Sitecore/Umbraco CMS.
- Solve difficult technical problems blocking project progress or work quality.
- Ensure that the software is maintainable, scalable, secure and of a high quality.
- Assist with estimations of work.
- Able to manage an end-to-end code release process.
Technical Skills
- Strong background in C#, .NET, SQL, JavaScript
- Ability to build, extend, and configure Sitecore sites – Training is available
- Experience developing web solutions in Umbraco
- Utilisation/development of API’s and RESTful web services.
- Thorough understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle (e.g. Requirements, Design, Development, Testing).
- Experience using version control such as GIT.
- Experience working with a Windows Server environment.
Duties:
- Lead developer in .NET projects
- Database design and implementation
- Participation in project scoping and design approach
- Participation in strategic project planning and resource management for optimal team efficiency
- Identify and solve issues across different CMS, projects and stacks
- Extending of CMS back-office functionality (Adding specific functional requirements to the UI)
- Project implementation (Backend: SQL, C#, JS/JQuery, some HTML)
- Management and involvement in Code Review process
- Driving skills development and training on the introduction of new tools, processes and development principles
Desired Skills:
- Sitecore
- Umbraco
- Open source Based on .net architecture
- Back End developer
- Javascript
- C#
- MSQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Leading advertising agency
Benefits:
Many different products and tech.
Opportunity for growth.
Team is made up of 13 Devs and growing.
3 days in the office, flexible can be fully remote
Flexible working hours too
First 3 months mandatory in office
Robotics, Technology, Drinks on a Friday
Partner with their international team, global exposure, clients through other agencies, beautiful campus, limited red tape, flexible worklife, hybrid, look within the network outside of SA.