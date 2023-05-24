.Net Back End Developer

Looking for passionate Software Developer (.NET, Back End), that is excited about building exceptional web & mobile applications.

You will require a minimum of 5 years’ experience in web development with solid experience in C#, .NET, MS SQL.

Role Responsibilities

Develop software according to best practice standards and methodologies.

Work closely with front-end developers to ensure an effective, visually appealing, functional and intuitive implementation.

Managing all technical aspects of the Sitecore/Umbraco CMS.

Solve difficult technical problems blocking project progress or work quality.

Ensure that the software is maintainable, scalable, secure and of a high quality.

Assist with estimations of work.

Able to manage an end-to-end code release process.

Technical Skills

Strong background in C#, .NET, SQL, JavaScript

Ability to build, extend, and configure Sitecore sites – Training is available

Experience developing web solutions in Umbraco

Utilisation/development of API’s and RESTful web services.

Thorough understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle (e.g. Requirements, Design, Development, Testing).

Experience using version control such as GIT.

Experience working with a Windows Server environment.

Duties:

Lead developer in .NET projects

Database design and implementation

Participation in project scoping and design approach

Participation in strategic project planning and resource management for optimal team efficiency

Identify and solve issues across different CMS, projects and stacks

Extending of CMS back-office functionality (Adding specific functional requirements to the UI)

Project implementation (Backend: SQL, C#, JS/JQuery, some HTML)

Management and involvement in Code Review process

Driving skills development and training on the introduction of new tools, processes and development principles

Desired Skills:

Sitecore

Umbraco

Open source Based on .net architecture

Back End developer

Javascript

C#

MSQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading advertising agency

Benefits:

Many different products and tech.

Opportunity for growth.

Team is made up of 13 Devs and growing.

3 days in the office, flexible can be fully remote

Flexible working hours too

First 3 months mandatory in office

Robotics, Technology, Drinks on a Friday

Partner with their international team, global exposure, clients through other agencies, beautiful campus, limited red tape, flexible worklife, hybrid, look within the network outside of SA.

