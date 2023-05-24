Summarised Accountability:
The .Net Developer is responsible to investigate new technologies in the current market and find feasible ways of implementing it into the SYSPRO Product.
Key Responsibilities:
- Responsible to maintain existing applications that have been developed by the team.
- Build a “platform” on which the rest of the development and the SYSPRO community can build on top of.
Qualifications and Experience:
- National Diploma or NQF 5 equivalent in Computer Science
- At least 5 years working experience with the below technologies:
- NET MVC
- HTML 5 (JavaScript, jQuery, CSS)
- SQL
- Windows Communication Foundation(WCF)
- C#
- Entity Framework – Not required but beneficial
- Visual Studio 2013 / 2015
- Team Foundation Server
- XML
Knowledge:
- Developing ASP.NET MVC 4 Web
- Developing Windows Azure and Web Services
- Essentials of Developing Windows Store Apps Using C#
- Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3
Skills Required:
- Detail oriented and efficient
- Ability to manage tight deadlines
- Problem solving and decision making
- Ability to work efficiently in a broad cultural spectrum
- Analytical skills
- The ability to objectively interpret and translate complex information
- Excellent communication skills
- Systems thinking
Desired Skills:
- ASP.NET MVC
- C#
- WCF
- Entity Framework
- HTML5
- Visual Studio
- XML
- Team Foundation Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning software provider.
SYSPRO specializes in key manufacturing and distribution industries.
Established in 1978 by CEO Phil Duff, SYSPRO remains one of the longest standing privately owned vendors of ERP software in the world.
With a strong commitment to channel partner growth and offices in the United States, Canada, Africa, the UK, Asia and Australasia, SYSPRO customers are backed by a team of global experts that drive maximum value out of IT systems and business solutions.