.NET Developer – Gauteng Sunninghill

Summarised Accountability:

The .Net Developer is responsible to investigate new technologies in the current market and find feasible ways of implementing it into the SYSPRO Product.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible to maintain existing applications that have been developed by the team.

Build a “platform” on which the rest of the development and the SYSPRO community can build on top of.

Qualifications and Experience:

National Diploma or NQF 5 equivalent in Computer Science

At least 5 years working experience with the below technologies:

NET MVC

HTML 5 (JavaScript, jQuery, CSS)

SQL

Windows Communication Foundation(WCF)

C#

Entity Framework – Not required but beneficial

Visual Studio 2013 / 2015

Team Foundation Server

XML

Knowledge:

Developing ASP.NET MVC 4 Web

Developing Windows Azure and Web Services

Essentials of Developing Windows Store Apps Using C#

Programming in HTML5 with JavaScript and CSS3

Skills Required:

Detail oriented and efficient

Ability to manage tight deadlines

Problem solving and decision making

Ability to work efficiently in a broad cultural spectrum

Analytical skills

The ability to objectively interpret and translate complex information

Excellent communication skills

Systems thinking

Desired Skills:

ASP.NET MVC

C#

WCF

Entity Framework

HTML5

Visual Studio

XML

Team Foundation Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning software provider.

SYSPRO specializes in key manufacturing and distribution industries.

Established in 1978 by CEO Phil Duff, SYSPRO remains one of the longest standing privately owned vendors of ERP software in the world.

With a strong commitment to channel partner growth and offices in the United States, Canada, Africa, the UK, Asia and Australasia, SYSPRO customers are backed by a team of global experts that drive maximum value out of IT systems and business solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position