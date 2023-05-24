Power BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client is looking for a Senior Power BI Developer.

The candidate will be responsible for aggregating data from multiple sources in an efficient data warehouse and designing reporting (BI) solutions for various clients according to requirements, which will bring crucial insight to business solutions. Analytics based on gathered data and providing new insights to the business is becoming more valuable.

Required Qualification

Matric

Preferably 3 years Tertiary Qualification (BSc/BCom) in Information Systems or similar

Preferred Qualification

Relevant Microsoft Certifications

3+ years practical experience

SQL Query Design and Analysis (T-SQL)

Azure Data Factory: develop ETL and pipelines in Azure Data Factory

MS SSIS: Knowledge of SSIS and ETL

Experience with MS Power BI and Tableau

Experience with MS SSRS Report Development

Have knowledge of Statistical Analysis programming Language like Python or R.

Experience using Azure BI Stack

Data Modelling

MS Power BI: Experience using DAX

Have experience with MS PowerApps

Duties:

The candidate will be responsible for the following activities:

Analyze specific requirements and translate it into workable solutions

Stay abreast of developments in the Business Intelligence space and apply new knowledge and technology where appropriate

Create/build and document efficient solutions that comply with client standards and industry best practice4Be company representative at all clients and drive company’s goals and mission

Be the company representative at all clients and drive company’s goals and mission

Provide support on various production environments

Location based – Sandton

6 month contract role

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

