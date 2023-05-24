Power BI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client is looking for a Senior Power BI Developer.
The candidate will be responsible for aggregating data from multiple sources in an efficient data warehouse and designing reporting (BI) solutions for various clients according to requirements, which will bring crucial insight to business solutions. Analytics based on gathered data and providing new insights to the business is becoming more valuable.
Required Qualification
- Matric
- Preferably 3 years Tertiary Qualification (BSc/BCom) in Information Systems or similar
Preferred Qualification
- Relevant Microsoft Certifications
- 3+ years practical experience
- SQL Query Design and Analysis (T-SQL)
- Azure Data Factory: develop ETL and pipelines in Azure Data Factory
- MS SSIS: Knowledge of SSIS and ETL
- Experience with MS Power BI and Tableau
- Experience with MS SSRS Report Development
- Have knowledge of Statistical Analysis programming Language like Python or R.
- Experience using Azure BI Stack
- Data Modelling
- MS Power BI: Experience using DAX
- Have experience with MS PowerApps
Duties:
The candidate will be responsible for the following activities:
- Analyze specific requirements and translate it into workable solutions
- Stay abreast of developments in the Business Intelligence space and apply new knowledge and technology where appropriate
- Create/build and document efficient solutions that comply with client standards and industry best practice4Be company representative at all clients and drive company’s goals and mission
- Be the company representative at all clients and drive company’s goals and mission
- Provide support on various production environments
Location based – Sandton
6 month contract role
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML