Project Manager IT at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (north) is currently sourcing for a PROJECT MANAGER /SCRUM MASTER to join them on an independent contract basis
Hybrid work model
JOB DESCRIPTION
The person will typically be allocated to a project with budget of more than R3million to deliver over a 12 month period with a medium/large sized team of resources (10-15 full time people). The person will typically manage cross-functional level Digital projects which introduce substantial change where there is some resistance to change and the project priority and urgency is high.
Key areas of responsibility:
- Project Definition, Inception and Kick-off (kick-off sessions; definition of charter; facilitate definition of requirements and user stories).
- Project Planning (scoping, conceptual sprint planning and development; project and work stream definition; sizing and estimating; sprint, release and milestone management).
- Project Financial and Cost management (accurate budgeting, actuals tracking, forecast projections, monitoring and control of expenses, invoicing and payment).
- Project Time and Cost management (budget definition, monitoring and control; time recording and costing; Invoicing and payments; cost containment).
- Managing Project Scope (understanding project scope and product backlog; monitoring scope).
- Project level Risk, Issue and Decision management (including Dependency management and escalation).
- Project Reporting (reporting on status, financials, schedule, risk, blockers and issues, quality; reporting on metrics including burn up/down charts, team velocity; updating Agile/PMC reporting and management tools).
- Defining and implementing the project’s Governance framework (review and sign-offs, decision-making, steerco management, change control and content review, management of tolerances, closure and lessons learned).
- Quality Management (ensuring projects deliverables meet the requirements and the appropriate quality. Includes ceremonies such as: team retrospectives, attending Scrum-of-Scrum sessions, managing dependencies, blockers/ impediments and resourcing).
- Project Success management (agree and regularly review project measures of success ensuring projects deliverables meet the programme requirements and the appropriate quality).
- Support implementation of the Agile way of working. Adherence to the Agile framework, governance, standards for reporting and Tools (JIRA, Confluence).
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification.
- Certificate or Diploma in Project Management from an industry recognized training institution.
- At least 6-10 years’ experience in managing projects and/or change initiatives.
- At least 3 years’ experience working in the Financial Services and/or Insurance industry to demonstrate understanding of the business context.
- Demonstrate experience in the application of industry standard project management methodologies and processes; and working in an Agile environment with Scrum method knowledge strongly preferred.
- Experience using the Tools and Techniques in alignment with the agreed ways of working. Including but not limited to, PPO, JIRA, Confluence, Portfolio for JIRA and SharePoint.
- Demonstrate experience and sound knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods from business concept to deployment stages.
- Digital solution implementation experience recommended.
- Ability to act as Scrum Master supporting the scrum teams to ensure the delivery of sprint goals and measureable business value. Includes: partnering with the business Product Owner determining the product backlog and the on-going refinement and prioritization of the backlog that ensures the availability of work for the development team; proactively work to eliminate blockers/impediments and other barriers for the development team; guide the team members on best practices and facilitate scrum ceremonies.
SKILLS
- Well-honed MS Office skills.
- Agile and Scrum Method and Tool experience (JIRA, JIRA Portfolio and Confluence suggested).
- MS Project skills and Project Management Tool experience (PPO suggested).
- Facilitation skills.
- Financial and business acumen.
- Foster and support the Agile approach. Demonstrate a growth mindset in support of the Agile values and culture: Trust, Respect, Collaborative, Self-organisation, Adapt, Transparent, Courage, Focus, Openness, Servant Leadership.
KNOWLEDGE
- Deep understanding of project management methods, techniques and tools.
- Deep understanding of agile ways of working, techniques and tools.
- Deep understanding of the system development lifecycle and frameworks for business solution delivery. Incudes waterfall, iterative and agile methods.
- Understands architectural considerations in order to effectively factor them into planning, decisions and recommendations and to effectively communicate.
- Familiarity with change management disciplines including stakeholder management, communication and business readiness.
- Ability to identify project implications based on an understanding of systems, processes and business.
COMPETENCIES
- Drives results
- Client Focus
- Collaborates
- Flexible and adaptable
- Relating and networking.
- Analysing
- Applying expertise and technology.
- Project Oversight, Planning, Project Management Tools, Project Tracking and Reporting, Project Portfolio Management
- Organisational Savvy
- Decision Quality
- Plan and Aligns
- Manages complexity
ADDITIONAL COMPETENCIES
- Core thinking competencies: analytical, information seeking, problem solving.
- Action oriented competencies: self-confident, flexible, takes initiative.
- Ability to work independently and determine course of action.
- Negotiation and contracting of resources and work packages with project teams and managers.
- Strong interpersonal skills; action orientated to drive for results yet remaining flexible to the context; emotional self-control; good communication skills at all levels of management; ability to leverage relationships and target messages to different audiences effectively; sound interpersonal skills.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- SCRUM
- Agile
- Project Governance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric