Project Manager IT at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (north) is currently sourcing for a PROJECT MANAGER /SCRUM MASTER to join them on an independent contract basis

Hybrid work model

JOB DESCRIPTION

The person will typically be allocated to a project with budget of more than R3million to deliver over a 12 month period with a medium/large sized team of resources (10-15 full time people). The person will typically manage cross-functional level Digital projects which introduce substantial change where there is some resistance to change and the project priority and urgency is high.

Key areas of responsibility:

Project Definition, Inception and Kick-off (kick-off sessions; definition of charter; facilitate definition of requirements and user stories).

Project Planning (scoping, conceptual sprint planning and development; project and work stream definition; sizing and estimating; sprint, release and milestone management).

Project Financial and Cost management (accurate budgeting, actuals tracking, forecast projections, monitoring and control of expenses, invoicing and payment).

Project Time and Cost management (budget definition, monitoring and control; time recording and costing; Invoicing and payments; cost containment).

Managing Project Scope (understanding project scope and product backlog; monitoring scope).

Project level Risk, Issue and Decision management (including Dependency management and escalation).

Project Reporting (reporting on status, financials, schedule, risk, blockers and issues, quality; reporting on metrics including burn up/down charts, team velocity; updating Agile/PMC reporting and management tools).

Defining and implementing the project’s Governance framework (review and sign-offs, decision-making, steerco management, change control and content review, management of tolerances, closure and lessons learned).

Quality Management (ensuring projects deliverables meet the requirements and the appropriate quality. Includes ceremonies such as: team retrospectives, attending Scrum-of-Scrum sessions, managing dependencies, blockers/ impediments and resourcing).

Project Success management (agree and regularly review project measures of success ensuring projects deliverables meet the programme requirements and the appropriate quality).

Support implementation of the Agile way of working. Adherence to the Agile framework, governance, standards for reporting and Tools (JIRA, Confluence).

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification.

Certificate or Diploma in Project Management from an industry recognized training institution.

At least 6-10 years’ experience in managing projects and/or change initiatives.

At least 3 years’ experience working in the Financial Services and/or Insurance industry to demonstrate understanding of the business context.

Demonstrate experience in the application of industry standard project management methodologies and processes; and working in an Agile environment with Scrum method knowledge strongly preferred.

Experience using the Tools and Techniques in alignment with the agreed ways of working. Including but not limited to, PPO, JIRA, Confluence, Portfolio for JIRA and SharePoint.

Demonstrate experience and sound knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods from business concept to deployment stages.

Digital solution implementation experience recommended.

Ability to act as Scrum Master supporting the scrum teams to ensure the delivery of sprint goals and measureable business value. Includes: partnering with the business Product Owner determining the product backlog and the on-going refinement and prioritization of the backlog that ensures the availability of work for the development team; proactively work to eliminate blockers/impediments and other barriers for the development team; guide the team members on best practices and facilitate scrum ceremonies.

SKILLS

Well-honed MS Office skills.

Agile and Scrum Method and Tool experience (JIRA, JIRA Portfolio and Confluence suggested).

MS Project skills and Project Management Tool experience (PPO suggested).

Facilitation skills.

Financial and business acumen.

Foster and support the Agile approach. Demonstrate a growth mindset in support of the Agile values and culture: Trust, Respect, Collaborative, Self-organisation, Adapt, Transparent, Courage, Focus, Openness, Servant Leadership.

KNOWLEDGE

Deep understanding of project management methods, techniques and tools.

Deep understanding of agile ways of working, techniques and tools.

Deep understanding of the system development lifecycle and frameworks for business solution delivery. Incudes waterfall, iterative and agile methods.

Understands architectural considerations in order to effectively factor them into planning, decisions and recommendations and to effectively communicate.

Familiarity with change management disciplines including stakeholder management, communication and business readiness.

Ability to identify project implications based on an understanding of systems, processes and business.

COMPETENCIES

Drives results

Client Focus

Drives results

Collaborates

Flexible and adaptable

Relating and networking.

Analysing

Applying expertise and technology.

Project Oversight, Planning, Project Management Tools, Project Tracking and Reporting, Project Portfolio Management

Organisational Savvy

Decision Quality

Plan and Aligns

Manages complexity

ADDITIONAL COMPETENCIES

Core thinking competencies: analytical, information seeking, problem solving.

Action oriented competencies: self-confident, flexible, takes initiative.

Ability to work independently and determine course of action.

Negotiation and contracting of resources and work packages with project teams and managers.

Strong interpersonal skills; action orientated to drive for results yet remaining flexible to the context; emotional self-control; good communication skills at all levels of management; ability to leverage relationships and target messages to different audiences effectively; sound interpersonal skills.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

SCRUM

Agile

Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position