SAS MI Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

I am looking for someone on the SAS MI and automation side (Statistical analytical software)

Desired Skills:

SAS Grid

Macros

Automation

SAS aVaya

Power BI

SQL server Management studio

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Banking

Learn more/Apply for this position