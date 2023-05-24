Senior BBBEE Analyst at Kempston Recruitment

EDUCATION / COMPUTER PACKAGES:
- B.com accounting, B.com accounting honours and articles with an accounting firm (small or large firm);
- Financial Degree / Diploma
- B.com internal auditing
- Legal Degree / Diploma
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- +4 years B-BBEE Verification Experience
- Have a good understanding of accounting and interpretation of financial systems and financial statements.
- Experience in dealing with clients and with good interpersonal skills.
- Perform BBBEE verifications for companies in accordance with the DTI’s BBBEE Codes of Good Practice, all sector codes and verification methodology. BBBEE verification is very similar to financial audit and requires attention to detail, analytical ability, and an understanding of financial statements.
- Conduct kick off meetings without supervision and build strong relationships with clients.
- Interpret, verify, and communicate all elements of the BBBEE scorecard other than complex ownership structures.
- Prepare a complete verification file to a high standard and conclude on the results.
- Present findings to audiences of up to 8 people.
- Deal with objections and answer challenging questions.
- Deal with conflict situations.
- Answer questions from clients on all BEE related verification and implementation issues.
MINIMUM SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE:
- Excel, Word, and PowerPoint
- Presentation skills, i.e., be able to conduct kick-off and report-back meetings
- Verification/auditing skills and understanding of audit concepts
- Able to cope with tight timelines
- Ability to build rapport.
- Good interpersonal skills.
- Analytical ability.
- Mature and able to handle conflict.
- Team player.
- Able to relate to and work with all cultures.
- Basic understanding of company law.
- Attention to detail and quality.
- Professional with a good work ethic.
- Understanding of accounting systems.
- Adaptable
Desired Skills:
- Risk Analytics
- Financial Analysis
- BBBEE
- Analytics
- verification
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree