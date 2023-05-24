Senior Developer

Are you a seasoned .NET Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated Senior .NET Developer to join our growing team. As the Senior .NET Developer, you’ll play a critical role in designing and developing high-quality software solutions that meet our clients’ needs.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Qualification Preferred:

A formal qualification such as a B.Com or BSc is preferred.

Must have Software Development experience using:

Angular

C#, .Net Core, MVC WebAPI.

LINQ, Entity Framework (or other ORM)

CSS, HTML, JavaScript.

SQL Server or Relational Database experience.

Rabbit MQ or other message broker/service bus experience

Git based Source Control

Agile Software development (Scrum) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) experience.

Unit Testing.

Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, Angular, SQL, etc.

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT

Work environment

Onsite initially but will move to hybrid in future.

Physical demands:

Sitting / Walking around (could include stairs) in customer building.

Travel:

To customer site.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

