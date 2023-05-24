Senior PHP Developer

Our client, a Specialist in the Hotel Industry, is looking for a Senior PHP Developer.

The successful candidate will work with their highly efficient team of developers. They are looking for a PHP Developer who writes clean PHP code to a high standard in a timely and scalable way that improves the code base of our products in meaningful ways. They need someone who is a fan of Vanilla PHP and must feel confident with it.

Required Qualification

Matric

BSc Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Relevant Software Related Qualification

Preferred Qualification

5+ years’ relevant experience in a similar role

Previous working experience as a PHP Developer for 5+ years

Solid experience with PHP 8, MySQL, Sass, [URL Removed] Git, REST

Fluent in English

Duties:

Excellent communication skills to both understand the needs of the project but also give feedback to

stakeholders and input to other team members

Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle

Design, code and maintain applications using best practices

The successful candidate will be accountable for

Support projects through testing, reviewing and fixing defects as necessary.

Being part of the dev team, writing PHP code, contributing to defined sprints

Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enables our digital offering

Benefits

Working in a vibrant international fast-growing company

Unlimited learning growth potential

Your ideas and performance make a big difference in our organisation and the global hotel industry

Work hard, Play hard mentality. We love celebrating successes together!

Regular trips to Europe for training celebrational ceremonies

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

