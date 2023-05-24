Our client, a Specialist in the Hotel Industry, is looking for a Senior PHP Developer.
The successful candidate will work with their highly efficient team of developers. They are looking for a PHP Developer who writes clean PHP code to a high standard in a timely and scalable way that improves the code base of our products in meaningful ways. They need someone who is a fan of Vanilla PHP and must feel confident with it.
Required Qualification
- Matric
- BSc Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Relevant Software Related Qualification
Preferred Qualification
- 5+ years’ relevant experience in a similar role
- Previous working experience as a PHP Developer for 5+ years
- Solid experience with PHP 8, MySQL, Sass, [URL Removed] Git, REST
- Fluent in English
Duties:
- Excellent communication skills to both understand the needs of the project but also give feedback to
stakeholders and input to other team members
- Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle
- Design, code and maintain applications using best practices
The successful candidate will be accountable for
- Support projects through testing, reviewing and fixing defects as necessary.
- Being part of the dev team, writing PHP code, contributing to defined sprints
- Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enables our digital offering
Benefits
- Working in a vibrant international fast-growing company
- Unlimited learning growth potential
- Your ideas and performance make a big difference in our organisation and the global hotel industry
- Work hard, Play hard mentality. We love celebrating successes together!
- Regular trips to Europe for training celebrational ceremonies
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML