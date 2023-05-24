Senior PHP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

May 24, 2023

Our client, a Specialist in the Hotel Industry, is looking for a Senior PHP Developer.

The successful candidate will work with their highly efficient team of developers. They are looking for a PHP Developer who writes clean PHP code to a high standard in a timely and scalable way that improves the code base of our products in meaningful ways. They need someone who is a fan of Vanilla PHP and must feel confident with it.

Required Qualification

  • Matric

  • BSc Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Relevant Software Related Qualification

Preferred Qualification

  • 5+ years’ relevant experience in a similar role

  • Previous working experience as a PHP Developer for 5+ years

  • Solid experience with PHP 8, MySQL, Sass, [URL Removed] Git, REST

  • Fluent in English

Duties:

  • Excellent communication skills to both understand the needs of the project but also give feedback to
    stakeholders and input to other team members

  • Contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle

  • Design, code and maintain applications using best practices

The successful candidate will be accountable for

  • Support projects through testing, reviewing and fixing defects as necessary.

  • Being part of the dev team, writing PHP code, contributing to defined sprints

  • Design and deliver scalable, secure code that enables our digital offering

Benefits

  • Working in a vibrant international fast-growing company

  • Unlimited learning growth potential

  • Your ideas and performance make a big difference in our organisation and the global hotel industry

  • Work hard, Play hard mentality. We love celebrating successes together!

  • Regular trips to Europe for training celebrational ceremonies

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position