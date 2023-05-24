Senior SAP BI/BW Consultant (R_0584) TB

May 24, 2023

  • Development documentation.

  • Analyse and solve end-user authorisation issues.

  • Conduct unit tests, integration tests and system integration security tests.

  • Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.

  • Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.

  • Attend workshops and meetings to obtain business requirements (leading and facilitating when required).

  • Review development requests and release plans to determine and resolve any conflicts between current and proposed functionality.

  • Collaborate with Super Users and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

  • Configure and deliver SAP solutions including end-user documentation, processes, and training as required by the project.

  • Provide 3rd level support as and when required.

  • Work from functional/business requirements to design and develop data sources (activate standard data sources, enhance existing data sources and create custom data sources).

  • Technically develop customer specific solutions, with adaptability, portability, and re-usability.

  • Work from functional/business specifications to develop BW reports primarily using BEX.

  • Work with the SAP BW team to meet reporting requirements and test the project deliverables.

  • Document test plans and complete unit testing of developed objects and reports.

Minimum Requirements:

Requirements:

  • IT Degree/IT Diploma.

  • Must have 5 years’ experience as an SAP BI/BW Consultant.

Technical Skills Required:

  • Understand the relevant Aftersales business processes: Logistics, Sales.

  • SAP Analytics Cloud.

  • Eclipse

  • SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills essential.

  • CDS modelling skills beneficial.

  • SAP BW/4HANA Data Modelling skills beneficial.

  • SAP ABAP and AMDP competence essential.

  • SAP BO experience (AFO & WEBI) essential.

  • Responsibility for the coordination of the technical implementation.

  • Modules – SAP BW SAP BO.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP BI/BW
  • SAP Consultant
  • SAP Business Intelligence

