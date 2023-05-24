Senior SAP BI/BW Consultant (R_0584) TB

- Development documentation.
- Analyse and solve end-user authorisation issues.
- Conduct unit tests, integration tests and system integration security tests.
- Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes.
- Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach.
- Attend workshops and meetings to obtain business requirements (leading and facilitating when required).
- Review development requests and release plans to determine and resolve any conflicts between current and proposed functionality.
- Collaborate with Super Users and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Configure and deliver SAP solutions including end-user documentation, processes, and training as required by the project.
- Provide 3rd level support as and when required.
- Work from functional/business requirements to design and develop data sources (activate standard data sources, enhance existing data sources and create custom data sources).
- Technically develop customer specific solutions, with adaptability, portability, and re-usability.
- Work from functional/business specifications to develop BW reports primarily using BEX.
- Work with the SAP BW team to meet reporting requirements and test the project deliverables.
- Document test plans and complete unit testing of developed objects and reports.
Minimum Requirements:
Requirements:
- IT Degree/IT Diploma.
- Must have 5 years’ experience as an SAP BI/BW Consultant.
Technical Skills Required:
- Understand the relevant Aftersales business processes: Logistics, Sales.
- SAP Analytics Cloud.
- Eclipse
- SAP BW 7.5 Data Modelling and BEX skills essential.
- CDS modelling skills beneficial.
- SAP BW/4HANA Data Modelling skills beneficial.
- SAP ABAP and AMDP competence essential.
- SAP BO experience (AFO & WEBI) essential.
- Responsibility for the coordination of the technical implementation.
- Modules – SAP BW SAP BO.
Desired Skills:
- SAP BI/BW
- SAP Consultant
- SAP Business Intelligence