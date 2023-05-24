Specialist: Database Administration – Gauteng Pretoria

Develop, design and implement and maintain activities related to the company database environment by resolving internal and external queries timeously thereby ensure that company ICT resources are always available

JOB DESCRIPTION

Functional Management

Develop and implement a strategic blueprint to follow when deploying databases within the company environment

Provide reporting and ETL services as required by the business

Install new or rebuild existing databases in accordance with standards and operational requirement

Perform daily systems monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all databases, systems and key processes

Apply systems patches and upgrades on a regular basis and upgrade administrative tools and utilities

Implement data system installations, configurations and maintenance in line with approved ICT policies and procedures

Implement daily back-up operations to ensure that all required database systems are successfully backed up to appropriate media

Log and track call accurately and ensure that calls are timeously resolved

Risk and Compliance Management

Assist in identifying and adhering to fraud controls, risk prevention principles, sound governance and compliance processes, and tools to identify and manage risks

Maintain and enforce all related Service Level Agreements to minimise business risk and ensure business continuity

Stakeholder Management

Build and maintain effective internal and external stakeholder relationship for the purpose of expectations management

Represent and participate in the organisation’s committees and tasks teams when required

Convene and attend meetings and present relevant information stakeholders when required

Follow up on unresolved queries and complaints where required

Liaise with relevant stakeholders regarding follow-up of information, as require for tender requests.

Desired Skills:

ITIL Protocols

Microsoft SQL

Oracle

