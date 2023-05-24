Systems Engineer (Canada)

Systems engineer required at a well established Technology services provider (Canada – Relocation)
Location: Canada
Objective:
To provide high-level System Administration support in the maintenance and monitoring of critical data platforms, end-user devices and providing direct support to our customers.
Requirements:
- Practical, in-depth experience and knowledge working with Microsoft 365 Administration, Windows Servers, Azure, RDS/WVD, LAN/WAN, VoIP, RMM tools and remote management.
- Certification in at least one IT discipline relevant to this position
- 5+ years of hands on experience in similar role
- Server administration including Windows Server 2008 R[Phone Number Removed]; R2, 2016, and 2019, clustered hypervisors, Windows operating systems, MS Cluster Server and VMWare
- Familiarity of appropriate server OS-level tools, such as Active Directory, Group Policy, DNS, DHCP, including the creation/deletion of user accounts, devices, and policies.
- Knowledge of applying patches and updates for Windows servers and clients
- Knowledge of managing and troubleshooting network switches, routers, access points and other network devices.
- Administered and supported security firewalls such as SonicWall (Training provided for WatchGuard)
- Administration of on-premise and/or cloud-hosted PBX systems
- Strong knowledge of Windows end-user operating systems including Windows 7, 8, and 10 Professional
- Experience resolving network and stand-alone printer issues
- Office 365 Tenant administration (Licensing, Azure, ADFS, Active Directory Premium).
- Office 365 monitoring service health, and management of service requests
- Knowledge of redundancy strategies and disaster recovery contingency planning
- Mentor and cross-train IT staff and provide guidance in day-to-day operations
- Ability to explore and analyze new technologies and make recommendations to supervisor
- Responsible for lifting, pushing, and pulling information technology equipment up to 50 pounds
Salary: CAD$80 – 85K
Desired Skills:
- IT
- office365
- servers