Young SA scientists off to the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting

The Council for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings has selected and announced nine young scientists from South Africa to participate at the 72nd Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting dedicated to Physiology/Medicine from 25 to 30 June 2023 in Lindau, Germany.

In Lindau’s quest to continuously strive to increase the quality and internationality of the candidates, their scientific review panel has selected 635 of the most qualified young scientists from more than 90 nationalities to participate in this year’s Lindau Meeting. The selected young scientists will experience and contribute to the unique atmosphere of the Lindau Meetings. About 40 Nobel Laureates are planning to attend the meeting and welcome the outstanding qualifications and the great diversity of nationalities of the applicants.

The South African young scientists selected are:

* Dr Martin Justin Page, Stellenbosch University

* Dr Velaphi Clement Thipe, University of Missouri-Columbia

* Dr Nabila Ismail, Stellenbosch University

* Dr Kamini Govender, University of KwaZulu-Natal

* Claudia Christowitz, Stellenbosch University

* Dr Cosnet Lerato Rametse, University of Cape Town

* Dr Sunaina Indermun, South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA)

* Ramakgahlela Betty Sebati, University of Johannesburg

* Dr Gina Leisching, Trinity College Dublin

In Lindau, the young scientists will experience a six-day programme with lectures and panel discussions. They will also have the opportunity to meet the biggest science names in physics when they are introduced to the Lindau Nobel Laureates.