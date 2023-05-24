Zoho reports 65% YoY upmarket growth

Zoho has announced investments across its entire portfolio to accelerate upmarket momentum.

The company has witnessed a three-year CAGR of 65% in mid-market and enterprise segments, which now represents one-third of the entire business. The company now boasts more than 90-million users across more than 600 000 global businesses of all sizes.

“With our strong DNA as a technology platform company, we have been able to steadily improve our maturity and readiness for large organisations by investing in adjacent areas,” says Andrew Bourne, regional manager of Zoho Africa. “Our humble roots in SMB have helped us systematically build powerful software with strong everyday usability.

“Across our products, extensibility, usability, packaging, and go-to-market approach, Zoho aims to be the simplest enterprise software vendor in the market. Today’s announcement serves as a testament to that goal, helping our customers adopt more of our software, add new capabilities, extend our platform to suit their granular workflows, and get ready for the future.

“Whether customers buy our software for one department or the entire organisation, one workflow or a collection of customer journeys, the experience with Zoho will be far simpler than with any other large vendor.”

Zoho is also witnessing a steady upmarket growth across the Middle East and Africa region, including in South Africa. Its offices in the region serve to enhance account management capabilities and cater to the specific needs of large organisations. The company today opened its seventh office in the region in Nairobi, Kenya. The company is also investing in go-to-market services, new products, platform extensibility, privacy and security to improve the customer experience and enable success.

Go-to-market investments:

* Enterprise Business Solutions: Zoho aims to expand EBS across skills, industry depth, and regional presence to help enterprise businesses manage their technology stack better in today’s economic climate. EBS provides expertise to large organisations across solutions engineering, account management, and customer success.

* New SI Partnerships: Zoho will strengthen its network of SI (system integrators) partners to enhance its platform, create industry-specific solutions, and develop customer best practices. Currently, Zoho’s SI partners include Tata Consultancy Services, Deloitte and Wipro.

* Global Procurement: Zoho accepts payment in over 15 currencies worldwide, facilitating global procurement efforts for enterprise organisations with regional operations through unified multi-currency invoicing.

Platform investments:

* Marketplace Expansion: Zoho Marketplace offers over 1 800 extensions and has surpassed 1-million installations, and receives over 30 000 new monthly installations. Large organisations can create private extensions to address workflow nuances and deploy them through the Marketplace. Partners have been trained and certified to provide extensibility skills.

* No-code and Low-code Extensibility: Zoho’s no-code and low-code capabilities simplify large deployments, enabling faster time-to-market and lower overhead costs. From UX design to workflow orchestration and custom applications, Zoho’s low code capabilities support every stage of deployment.

New applications and enhancements:

* Contract Management Software: Introducing Zoho Contracts, a secure solution that centralises contract management, including authoring, approval, negotiations, and signatures. With full visibility and AI-powered automation, Zoho Contracts simplifies the complex process, mitigating risks and improving governance for large organisations, driving new business and growth.

* Data Transformation for CX: Zoho DataPrep is now deeply integrated with Zoho CRM, enabling users to transform, cleanse, and format customer data within their CRM system. This integration simplifies data migration, eliminates duplicates, and validates information, making the process more efficient and precise.

Security and Privacy Investments

* Identity & Authentication: Introducing Zoho OneAuth, a comprehensive, multi-factor authentication application, which now includes Smart SignIn and Passkey Support, enabling automated cross-device user login and account access assistance.

* Directory Management: Zoho Directory is a secure platform for workforce identity and access management supporting 250+ pre-built integrations. Zoho Directory’s Authentication and SignOn module has been proven with over 100 million users from Zoho and ManageEngine, serving the needs of multinational enterprises including Disney, AT&T, and Sony.