BUSINESS ANALYST – 24 MONTHS CONTRACT POSITION – PMI / IIBA CERTIFIED
Financial services industry experience is ESSENTIAL for this role.
MUST have strong skills in:
- Loans Management and Business model Analysis
- Automation
- Project management.
LOCATION Sandton
POSITION TYPE Contract – 24 Month
CLOSING DATE 31 May 2023
SALARY Contact the Agent for Salary
JOB PURPOSE
- To coordinate, review, undertake and implement the supply chain demand management framework and policies through research, analysis and planning of procurement requirements, the collating of information for the annual procurement plan ensuring that funds are available and the compilation of specifications.
- QUALIFICATIONS
- A Degree in IT (Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent).
- Diploma in Business Analysis would be an advantage
- Business Analysis Certification (PMI / IIBA).
- EXPERIENCE
- 7+ years Business Analysis experience
- 4+ years experience in Financial Services (Loan Management)
- 4+ years in Systems Analysis experience
- Agile environment experience
- Project Management experience highly recommended
- Business model analysis
- Process design
- SQL or development knowledge advantageous
- JOB DUTIES / RESPONSIBILITIES
- Facilitate workshop sessions to extract requirements with multiple stakeholders by setting up and facilitating workshops via Teams or in person to extract information.
- Investigate and define requirements for business processes.
- Document business cases – Effectively document business processes, business requirements.
- Present business cases to the IT Steering Committee for approval.
- Effectively document Functional requirements specifications.
- Analyses systems and business processes to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.
- Facilitates the implementation of new or enhanced processes.
- Reviews processes and conducts process audits, as required.
-
Documents business procedures.
-
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree