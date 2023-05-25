As a senior Business Analyst and partner to our clients, you are primarily responsible for understanding the business needs and representing these into delivery. You may be required to work on multiple requests simultaneously across projects.
Provide coaching and guidance to others in the team to help them grow and broaden their skills.
Identify all required stakeholders and ensure continued balanced representation throughout implementation.
Lead the requirements elicitation and documentation process.
Lead and facilitate problem identification workshops.
Provide recommendations to the business based on the requirements understanding.
Collaborate with stakeholders and influence key business and implementation decisions.
Lead the solution design process.
Develop functional specifications and system design specifications where the methodology requires.
Write effective user stories with supporting acceptance criteria and documentation where the methodology requires.
Raise risk and issues and implement appropriate mitigation.
Provide inputs into testing.
Ensure that the solution delivers the business benefit.
Adhere to the methodology that is used at the client.
Proven business analysis capability, working on multiple and complex projects
Proven capabilities in project management
Proven capabilities in quality assurance
Experience in communicating with a diverse range of stakeholders
Experience in facilitating requirements and problem-solving workshops
Artifacts Creation
Databse Intergration
Project Management background
ERP implementation
Relevant qualification or accreditation is advantageous
Product owner experience is advantageous
Industry experience in the area of requirement is advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software