Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

As a senior Business Analyst and partner to our clients, you are primarily responsible for understanding the business needs and representing these into delivery. You may be required to work on multiple requests simultaneously across projects.

Provide coaching and guidance to others in the team to help them grow and broaden their skills.

Identify all required stakeholders and ensure continued balanced representation throughout implementation.

Lead the requirements elicitation and documentation process.

Lead and facilitate problem identification workshops.

Provide recommendations to the business based on the requirements understanding.

Collaborate with stakeholders and influence key business and implementation decisions.

Lead the solution design process.

Develop functional specifications and system design specifications where the methodology requires.

Write effective user stories with supporting acceptance criteria and documentation where the methodology requires.

Raise risk and issues and implement appropriate mitigation.

Provide inputs into testing.

Ensure that the solution delivers the business benefit.

Adhere to the methodology that is used at the client.

Proven business analysis capability, working on multiple and complex projects

Proven capabilities in project management

Proven capabilities in quality assurance

Experience in communicating with a diverse range of stakeholders

Experience in facilitating requirements and problem-solving workshops

Artifacts Creation

Databse Intergration

Project Management background

ERP implementation

Relevant qualification or accreditation is advantageous

Product owner experience is advantageous

Industry experience in the area of requirement is advantageous

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

