Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is hiring a Business Analyst who will support their Product Teams by creating requirements documents, from business requirements all the way to functional requirements and technical requirements if needed.

To be successful, you should have a strong understanding of data and data analysis, playing a key role in understanding problems that customers are facing by using your data analysis skills.

Qualification required:

National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with Information Technology or Computer Science advantageous

Experience required:

Business analysis, data analysis, computer science, software engineering or data science experience

3+ years experience requirements and data analysis in the software product space

Based in South Africa

Financial services, fintech experience is advantageous

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Responsibilities:

Conduct and coordinate workshops with business to gather detailed user requirements following the AGILE methodology

Translate client / user requirements into highly specified project briefs, user stories and artifacts

Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability

Draw up proposals for modified or replacement systems and present to relevant parties

Work closely together with software developers, quality analysts, data analysts and a variety of end-users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction

Oversee the implementation of the new system(s) / enhancements

Continuously ensure that tasks and projects are completed within deadlines and that any rework is limited

Work on different projects in different teams across our systems and business landscape

Key Performance Area:

Business analysis

Testing

Training, support and documentation

Reporting and communication

Ad hoc projects

Soft Skills:

Self-starter, entrepreneurial with high ownership and accountability

Clear and empathetic communicator both verbally and in your writing

Motivated by the opportunity to improve the lives of our users

Have a deep and unrelenting customer focus

Thrive in a collaborative environment involving different stakeholders and subject matterexperts

Turn incomplete, conflicting, or ambiguous inputs into solid, manageable tasks and action plans

Do whatever it takes to make your product and team successful, no matter how big or small the issue may be, whether that means writing a QA plan or hunting down the rootcause of a user’s frustration

Creative product thinker who loves collaborating across the company with

engineering, analytics, marketing, design, and sales

Obsess about continuous product improvement and can optimize for shipping a portfolio of small, medium and large releases beyond just shipping new products

Take an evidence-based and data-driven approach to making decisions

Desired Skills:

Time Management

Critical Thinking

Spreadsheet software

Judgment and Decision Making

Active Listening

Tax preparation software

Accounting Software

