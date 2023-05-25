Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client is hiring a Business Analyst who will support their Product Teams by creating requirements documents, from business requirements all the way to functional requirements and technical requirements if needed.
To be successful, you should have a strong understanding of data and data analysis, playing a key role in understanding problems that customers are facing by using your data analysis skills.
Qualification required:
- National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree with Information Technology or Computer Science advantageous
Experience required:
- Business analysis, data analysis, computer science, software engineering or data science experience
- 3+ years experience requirements and data analysis in the software product space
Based in South Africa
- Financial services, fintech experience is advantageous
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Responsibilities:
- Conduct and coordinate workshops with business to gather detailed user requirements following the AGILE methodology
- Translate client / user requirements into highly specified project briefs, user stories and artifacts
- Identify options for potential solutions and assess them for both technical and business suitability
- Draw up proposals for modified or replacement systems and present to relevant parties
- Work closely together with software developers, quality analysts, data analysts and a variety of end-users to ensure technical compatibility and user satisfaction
- Oversee the implementation of the new system(s) / enhancements
- Continuously ensure that tasks and projects are completed within deadlines and that any rework is limited
- Work on different projects in different teams across our systems and business landscape
Key Performance Area:
- Business analysis
- Testing
- Training, support and documentation
- Reporting and communication
- Ad hoc projects
Soft Skills:
- Self-starter, entrepreneurial with high ownership and accountability
- Clear and empathetic communicator both verbally and in your writing
- Motivated by the opportunity to improve the lives of our users
- Have a deep and unrelenting customer focus
- Thrive in a collaborative environment involving different stakeholders and subject matterexperts
- Turn incomplete, conflicting, or ambiguous inputs into solid, manageable tasks and action plans
- Do whatever it takes to make your product and team successful, no matter how big or small the issue may be, whether that means writing a QA plan or hunting down the rootcause of a user’s frustration
- Creative product thinker who loves collaborating across the company with
engineering, analytics, marketing, design, and sales
- Obsess about continuous product improvement and can optimize for shipping a portfolio of small, medium and large releases beyond just shipping new products
- Take an evidence-based and data-driven approach to making decisions
Desired Skills:
- Time Management
- Critical Thinking
- Spreadsheet software
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Active Listening
- Tax preparation software
- Accounting Software