Database Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A Technology, data, and services company based in the Cape Winelands is looking for a Database Engineer with expert-level understanding of relational databases, SQL, and query optimizations. You will be joining an established data team consisting of data analysts, CRM (Customer Relationship Management) administrators, and engineers. The data team has built a solid foundation of data management and reporting of Ecommerce sales, CRM, marketing, and hospitality bookings. You will need to have a degree or diploma in computer science or related technical field and a minimum 5 years’ experience working in a database engineering role.

DUTIES:

Design, implement, and maintain Financial ERP and operational system databases according to best practices.

Manage data to support reporting functions using MS SQL Server, My SQL, BigQuery, Power BI, Tableau, and similar tools.

Set up aggregated tables and views for data analysts and Finance teams to build reports from.

Optimise performance and reliability of databases to provide fast query responses.

Manage database security and user permission setup.

Focus on increasing levels of automation and self-service of business users.

Close collaboration with suppliers, IT teams, and data analysts to implement quality solutions.

Provide documentation, technical specifications and training where required.

Technologies: ERP system: Sage X3. Point-of-Sale system: Oracle Micros Simphony. Data warehouse: BigQuery & On-site servers. Data reporting and visualisation: Tableau, Microsoft PowerBI, and Google Looker Studio. CRM: HubSpot.



REQUIREMENTS:

Expert-level understanding of relational databases, SQL, and query optimisations.

Expertise in database technologies and architecture.

Sound knowledge of data security.

Adaptable to agile ways of working

Experience working with Sage X3 or similar ERP systems.

Degree or diploma in computer science or related technical field.

Minimum 5 years’ experience working in a database engineering role.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong analytical and data wrangling skills.

Solution-oriented mindset.

Comfortable dealing with ambiguity and ability to work independently.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Database

Engineer

Financial

Learn more/Apply for this position