eCommerce Systems Analyst

Our client is seeking the services of an eCommerce Systems Analyst who will be required to coordinate business requirements between technical developers and business stakeholders in order to co-develop, maintain, implement and monitor eCommerce strategy and related plans, resulting in

seamless digital experiences. Duties to include (amongst others):- Consult and engage with technical developers and business stakeholders to gather

business requirements to provide technological alignment within areas of infrastructure, data, applications and compliance Analyse, interpret and resolve any break points within eCommerce, integrations & BI systems Assist developers in crafting the best solutions to ensure eCommerce, integrations & BI

strategies are achieved Implementation of new functionality as and when it becomes available across the eCommerce, integrations & BI platforms. Minimum Requirements:- Diploma within IT/Technology/Computer Science (NQF6) Minimum 3 – 5 years’ of experience within a similar environment Computer literate: proficient at an advanced level in Visio, Excel, Word & PowerPoint Valid driver’s license. Technical Skills:- Architecture – Strong ability with technical specifications, data flows, server architecture diagrams, ER diagrams, API framework documentation Strong aptitude in understanding general API, XML and Integrations API framework documentation VISIO Database – SQL Ability to troubleshoot – HTML, CSS / SASS / LESS, Javascript / ECMA6 (advantageous), Angular, C#, REST API, SOAP API Technologies – Experience in SEO, SEM and Digital Marketing concepts Experience with Google Search Console, Analytics, Adwords and Bing Webmaster Tools Automation (advantageous) Exposure in providing automation solutions to streamline business process or procedures. Email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

